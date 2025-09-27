A late penalty from Chrigor Moraes gave Selangor their fourth Sultan of Selangor’s Cup in a row after beating Singapore Selection 2-1 at the Merdeka Stadium.

Harry Danish gave Selangor Selection the lead in the 20th minute after making good on the cross from Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim.

Takumi Yokohata then fired Singapore Selection the equaliser with five minutes left of the first half.

And while Singapore pushed hard for the winner after the break, a late penalty from substitute Moraes sealed the win for Selangor Selection as they wrapped up their 12th crown of the series.

In the meantime, Selangor Veteran conceded a 4-3 loss in the penalty shootout to Singapore Veteran after both teams were tied scoreless at the end of regulation.

