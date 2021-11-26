Indonesia scored a 4-1 win over Myanmar in a friendly that was played in Turkey last night.

With just over a week to go to the start of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020, the win was a morale booster for Indonesia while for Myanmar; it would give them the chance to further fine-tune their game plan.

Indonesia were on target off Ricky Kambuaya in the fifth minute, Irfan Jaya (12th minute), Witan Sulaeman (33rd) and Ezra Walian (55th minute penalty).

Hlaing Bo Bo scored the only goal of the game for Myanmar in the 73rd minute.

“The win was a result of the hard work and also the compactness of the team on the night,” said Irfan.

“However, there were still some issues with the team and we need to fix these before the start of the AFF Suzuki Cup.”

For the AFF Suzuki Cup, Indonesia are in Group B against Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia and Laos.

Group A are Thailand, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore and Timor Leste.

Pictures Courtesy #PSSI

