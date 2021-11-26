The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) is pleased to announce the addition of K Yogendran as a coach of the national men’s singles department.

The former national shuttler is set to further strengthen the coaching setup of the department headed by head coach, Hendrawan and assisted by Datuk Tey Seu Bock.

The 39-year-old has a vast coaching experience abroad that include a stint as the head coach of the Mauritius national team. Yogendran will report for duty at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara on 1 December 2021.

The Association will continue to look for avenues to bolster the coaching staff of the national team to help fulfill the immense potential of the youthful squad.

