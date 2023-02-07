The 2023 Night Wolf V. League 1 has offered a total prize money of VND 9 billion (USD 384,000) – which is more than double that in 2022.

The champions at the end of the 2023 Night Wolf V. League 1 season will receive VND 5 billion (USD 214,000) while the runners-up will take VND 2.5 billion (USD 107,000).

The third-placed team will pick up VND 1.25 billion (USD USD 54,000). The top three teams will also receive trophies and medals.

The 14 teams taking part in the 2023 Night Wolf V. League 1 this year are Becamex Binh Duong, CAND, Dong A Thanh Hoa, Hanoi, Hai Phong, Hoang Anh Gia Lai, Hong Linh Ha Tinh, Khanh Hoa, Nam Dinh, SHB Da Nang, Song Lam Nghe An, Topenland Binh Dinh, HCMC and Viettel.

The 2023 V. League 2 has welcomed on board a new sponsor in Golden Star Beer, which is a product of Hanoi Nghe Tinh Beer Joint Stock Company.

As such, the tournament will now be called the 2023 National First Division Gold Star Beer (2023 Gold Star V. League 2).

The 12 participating teams are Ba Ria Vung Tau, Binh Phuoc, Binh Thuan, Can Tho, Hoa Binh, Hue, Long An, Pho Hien, Phu Dong, Phu Tho, Quang Nam, Saigon.

