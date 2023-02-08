The Klang Hockey Fest is back with its sixth edition, promising a fun-filled and exciting hockey tournament over two weekends.

The Open Category – on Feb 11– features 18 teams that will battle for a total prize money of RM4,500. The winners will receive the Anthony Ravindra Arulanantham Challenge Trophy.

The late Anthony Ravindra featured prominently for Selangor. He was instrumental in the state winning the 1984 Tun Abdul Razak Cup. He was a quick right winger who spent the 1980s and 1990s representing his country.

Prior to his passing in October 2019, Anthony Ravindra participated in many veteran competitions and gave back to the community via a Klang Under-11 development programme.

Anthony Ravindra also featured for Synergy Hockey Club in various tournaments, state leagues and previous editions of the Klang Hockey Fest.

As usual, there will be a Veterans Category. It will be a nine-a-side tournament that will feature 12 invitational teams. The event will take place on Feb 18, followed by a Champions Dinner.

