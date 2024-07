Round Six of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2024 saw an overwhelming response of well over 350 players taking part in the event that is being held at the Olympia Badminton Arena here in Kota Kinabalu.

With the first five rounds of the AJBC this year already done and dusted, the battle is now to see which players will emerge victorious at the end of the second half of the competition.

