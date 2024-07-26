The Paris Olympics badminton competition gets underway on Saturday, promising thrilling encounters as Asia once again seeks to strengthen and cement its position as the world badminton powerhouse in all five disciplines of the sport. Exciting moments on the courts await as six out of the eight winners in the last Olympics are back in Paris to defend their titles. A quick look at what’s in store when the competition starts at Porte de La Chapelle Arena on Saturday.

Men’s Singles:

SHI’S BEST CHANCE TO WREST OLYMPIC TITLE

An open battle awaits as China’s Shi Yuqi sets his sights on the gold medal to reclaim China’s supremacy in the men’s singles while reigning champion Viktor Axelsen, shoulders Europe’s huge hope of denying China’s assault. A win in Paris will put the Dane on par with China’s legend Lin Dan as back-to-back Olympic gold medal winner.

An arduous task with arch-rival Shi Yuqi standing in his path. The Chinese star, who recently climbed to the top spot in the world ranking, has won four titles out of five finals this year.

However, with other top players in top shapes leading up to Paris 2024, the battle for gold could be thrown wide with other top stars including Indonesia’s All-England champion Jonatan Christie and teammate Anthony Sinisuka Ginting – both hoping to become the first Indonesian to win the gold medal since Athens 2004) – are ready to give their all while Axelsen’s teammate, Anders Antonsen, Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia, hoping to end Malaysia’s long wait for the gold medal. Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn could also be on the winner’s podium.

Men’s Doubles:

China’s hopes of dominating the Tokyo 2020 men’s doubles gold for the third consecutive time were dashed by Chinese Taipei’s duo Lee Yang/Wang Chi-Lin. This time around, China are looking at nothing less than the gold medal with top Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang spearheading the men’s doubles challenge.

The duo need to be in top shape, reigning world champions, Kang Min-Hyuk/Seo Seung-Jae of South Korea, will be their biggest rival, with Seo looking to be the first male and second athlete to win two badminton gold medals in the same Olympics.

Also, standing in their way is none other than Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, India’s best pair and world championships runner-up Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark. Indonesian top pair Fajar Alfian/ Muhammad Rian Ardianto and Malaysian duo Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik are also peaking up well and strong and have an equal chance to be on the podium.

Women’s Singles:

All eyes are firmly set, barring any upsets, on the possible An Se Young-Chen Yu Fei final clash in Paris! An, bidding to be the first women’s singles winner for South Korea since Atlanta 1996, has been outstanding on the courts, with 10 titles from 13 finals last year and three out of her finals this year. But her recent knee injury could be an obstacle which could open up opportunities for her closest rivals.

One of them is the reigning Olympic gold medallist Chen Yu Fei, who has been showing great form lately, and looking to become the second woman to defend the women’s single’s title. Four titles in the bag this year including a win over An in the Indonesia Open could lead to her achieving the desired results in Paris.

Meanwhile, for Tai Tzu Ying, a gold medal in Paris 2024 would be a fitting feat as she prepares to retire from the sport. Spaniard Carolina Marin aims to repeat her Rio 2016 performance while Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Pusarla V Sindhu and Japan’s two time world champion Akane Yamaguchiare also looking are also the frontrunners to make it into the semifinals.

Women’s Doubles:

They missed the podium in Rio 2016, but Jia Yifan and Chen Qingchen took home the silver in Tokyo, and now, are backfor nothing less than the gold medal. The pair has won the past two world titles and fittingly, are the favorites to take home the top prize in Paris.

South Korea, however, stand a better chance with their two pairs that could do well in Paris — Tokyo bronze medalists, Kong Hee-Yong and Kim So-Yeong, and 2024 All England champions, Baek Ha-Na/Lee So-Hee.

While Baek is an Olympic debutant, Lee is an Olympic veteran in her third Olympic Games in Paris. Both have a strong chance of advancing up to the finals, aiming to win South Korea’s first gold in the discipline since Barcelona 1992.

Indonesian Apriyani Rahayu is back to defend her title (won Tokyo 2020 with her partner Greysia Polli) with Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti who have proven to be a solid combination and could well be on the podium in Paris.

The rise of Liu Shen Shu/Tan Ning, with two titles in the bag this season including the Super 1000 in Malaysia, is simply remarkable which made them among the top frontrunners, along with Japan’s Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida and Mayu Matsumoto/Wakana Nagahara.

Mixed Doubles

The Olympic gold is the only feat missing from their collection, so for world No.1 Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong, returning home from Paris with less than the gold medal would be a huge disappointment.

The main challenge could come from their own camp, with defending champion Huang Dongping of China, who are back to defend her title with a new partner, Feng Yanzhe as their main rivals.

Watch out also for Korean pair Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yu Jung as well Japan’s Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashono, the bronze medallist in Tokyo, and not to forget, the solid combination of Thailand’s 2021 world champions Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

