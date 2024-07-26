Hosts and SVNS 2024 champions France play South Africa, while double Olympic Champions Fiji face Australia in Saturday’s semi-finals



It was another seismic and record breaking day for rugby sevens at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 as a single-day attendance record of more than 130,000 fans was set at a packed Stade de France across two competition sessions to witness the speed, skill and all action entertainment of sevens at its best as the men’s semi-finallists were decided.

South Africa, France, Fiji and Australia won through to Saturday’s semi-finals on a thrilling night of knockout rugby at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

South Africa’s Blitzboks ended New Zealand’s medal hopes with a defensive masterclass in the opening quarter-final, before hosts France played their best rugby at Paris 2024 to get the better of Argentina.

Ireland threatened to spring a major shock against reigning double Olympic champions Fiji, before Australia eased past USA to reach their first Olympic semi-final.

Hosts France will play South Africa in the last four, after they overcame rivals Argentina 26-14 in thrilling fashion in the most anticipated quarter-final of the evening.

With a packed Stade de France creating a epic atmosphere, France played their best rugby of the tournament so far, racing into a 21-0 first-half lead. Andy Timo scored their first try after four minutes, finishing a long period in attack in exultant fashion.

And Aaron Grandidier Nkanang scored twice in two minutes to get a partisan Stade de France party crowd on their feet.

Rodrigo Isgró pulled one back for Argentina early in the second half, and Marcos Moneta added a second with two minutes left on the clock, after Jordan Sepho was sin-binned to set French nerves tingling. But Les Bleus Sevens kept hold of the ball for the closing moments – and Antoine Dupont ghosted through a gap for the final word.

South Africa – the lowest-ranked team in the quarter-finals – pulled off a surprise 14-7 win over Tokyo Olympic finalists New Zealand to book their place in the last four in Paris.

The Blitzboks raced into a 14-0 first-half lead, courtesy of tries from captain Selvyn Davids and Tristan Leyds – the latter a remarkable length-of-the-field affair as Davids turned defence into attack in a flash.

Moses Leo pulled New Zealand back into contention with a try deep into added time at the end of the first period. But they could not break down a remarkable South African defence that was repeatedly stretched but scrambled and battled for phase after phase to keep them at bay.

Defending champions Fiji made it 16 wins from 16 Olympic matches – but only after Ireland had given them an almighty scare in the third quarter-final on a dramatic evening of rugby sevens at Stade de France.

A first-half double from Chay Mullins and Zac Ward’s superb run-in early in the second period looked to have set Ireland well on the way to the shock of the tournament, after Iosefo Baleiwairiki had scored the game’s opening try.

But Joji Nasova and Waisea Nacuqu touched down in quick succession to overturn an eight-point deficit – by far the biggest Fiji have had to overcome in a knockout match at the Games and book a place in their third successive Olympic semi-final.

Tries from James Turner and Corey Toole were enough for Australia to book their place in the last four in the final match of quarter-finals night at Stade de France.

The Australians were just too organised for Mike Friday’s USA, and thought they had gone further ahead midway through the second period, but Toole was adjudged to have been forced into touch as he dived over in the corner.

As the seconds ticked down, Maurice Longbottom kicked a rare penalty – only the third in Olympic history – to confirm Australia’s place in the medal semi-finals. And there was still time for him to round off the scoring with a late try.

Earlier in the day the USA’s Perry Baker drew level with Carlin Isles on the all-time Olympic try-scorers’ list after becoming the first man to score four tries in a single match and bring his Olympic tally to nine.

Rugby sevens takes a day break for the Opening Ceremony on 26 July before returning with the men’s finals on 27 July when the action will begin at 14:30 local time (GMT+2).

New Zealand will play Argentina and Ireland will face USA as Saturday’s action kicks off with the fifth-place semi-finals.

The highly anticipated women’s competition follows on 28-30 July.

France’s Aaron Grandidier Nkanang said: “We really wanted to make a clean and complete match, to play our game, which we haven’t done since the beginning of the tournament. I’m really proud of the team. When we struggle it’s hard, but we did well tonight.”

“Maybe we realised that we are playing the Olympic Games at home. Maybe we got back that hunger that we didn’t have on the first day. Argentina are a very physical team. We knew if we weren’t in the combat zone, we would not go through.”

On whether it feels like an extraordinary moment: “I know we only won the quarter-final, but to play in a stadium like this, I never felt that in my life. To play in front of 69,000 people is something I could not imagine doing in my whole life.

“I know there is still a long way to go, but that moment gave us crazy emotions. I was almost in tears at the end. Thanks to the fans, I don’t have the words. Seeing 69,000 for a rugby sevens game, I think we destroyed the previous record by two or three times (laughs). I feel so honoured to be here.”

On facing South Africa in the semifinal: “It’s a mythical country for rugby. They are double world champions in XVs rugby. They beat New Zealand. We must not underestimate them.”

South Africa’s Tristan Leyds said: “Today was a special day. Things yesterday did not go our way. We had a tough chat with the boys last night and knew we had to pull it together.

“Japan (who they beat 49-5 earlier on Thursday) was a good start. We just knew we had to gain some points on the board and get a victory. We got a second chance against New Zealand and the boys produced a special performance in defence.”

“People back home did not think we had a chance but where there is a will, there is a way. And the guys put it together and got the ‘W’ against New Zealand.”

“The boys showed a massive effort. This team can pull off big surprises like this one. It was pretty special. Hopefully, we can pull off another surprise in the semi-final.”

