The Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) 2023 will start on 18 February 2023 with the 14 participating teams divided into two groups according to zones.

Group A will have ATM, Kedah, KPT-PST Mustangs, Pahang Rangers FC, Penang, Sabah and Terengganu while Group B will feature Johor Darul Ta’zim, KL City FC, Kuala Lumpur, PFA Odin Sarawak, Selangor MAC, Selangor TOT United and Shah Alam City.

The competition is conducted in a two-round league format – home and away – at the team’s chosen venue where each team will play 12 games each.

The top four teams from either group will then advance to the quarterfinals.

After the end of the league, the 2023 Malaysia Futsal Cup will then be held in August and September 2023, with eight teams taking part.

