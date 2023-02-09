Subway Young Socceroos’ Head Coach Trevor Morgan has selected a strong 23-player squad to represent Australia at the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2023™.

Comprising of nineteen locally based players, the Australians will assemble in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from February 20, where they have been drawn in Group B of four groups, alongside IR Iran, Qatar, and Vietnam during the tournament that runs 1-18 March 2023.

The Subway Young Socceroos will need to reach the semi-finals in Uzbekistan to qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Indonesia 2023™, which would be Australia’s first appearance at this global event since 2013.

For more, please click on https://www.socceroos.com.au/news/subway-young-socceroos-squad-named-afc-u-20-asian-cup-uzbekistan-2023

