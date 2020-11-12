In preparation for the 2021 season, the Malaysia Superbike Championship (MSBK) is initiating a talent call to all riders and teams who are interested in the Boon Siew Honda 250cc Racing Support Programme.

This first step is designed to gauge exact interest in order for Boon Siew Honda to start the preparation process for this programme.

“It should be noted that this is just a registration of interest. There will be no upfront payments required at this stage, nor will there be any obligations or commitments to continue with the programme,” said Ron Hogg, Director of Two Wheels Motor Racing Sdn Bhd.

The Boon Siew Honda 250cc Racing Support Programme, which was launched in September this year, will offer race-prepared Honda CBR250RR motorcycles at a discounted price to interested teams and riders. The basic spec of the bikes will be prepared by Boon Siew Honda, ready-to-race in the MSBK250 class.

The Boon Siew Honda 250cc Racing Support programme will become a part of Boon Siew Honda’s talent development vehicle, aimed at bridging the gap between Cub Prix and the Asia Road Racing Championship.

The full package price, inclusive of the bike, entry fees and race tyres, is expected to range between MYR30,000 to MYR45,000. The final offer will be emailed to all who have registered their interest in the programme.

Teams and riders are encouraged to register their interest here: https://malaysiasbk.com/honda250/

The pre-registration process will close on November 19, 2020.

