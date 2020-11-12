In anticipation of the Lions and Lionesses’ return to action, the 2020 Singapore National Team kits were unveiled by the FA of Singapore (FAS) and Nike today.

The Lions will take to the field in the new Nike ensemble when they resume their campaign at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and Asian Football Confederation Asian Cup 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2, as well as the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup, all scheduled to take place in 2021.

The kit would have debuted in the final game against Uzbekistan in the World Cup Qualifying campaign today if it had taken place as originally scheduled.

Similarly, the Lionesses will be donning the kits when they fly the Singapore colours in the AFF Women’s Championship and other tournaments on the international stage in 2021 and 2022.

Conceptualised to reconcile tradition with the future, the design of the Home jersey incorporates the use of colour blocking as a modern interpretation of the national flag while the deep royal blue Away kit reflects Singapore’s vision as a forward-looking nation.

The Away kit is also a close depiction of the FAS corporate colours, synchronising the association’s identity with the national teams.

To further pay homage to the nation’s history, the 2020 kits have incorporated a contemporary take on the scales and curves of the iconic Merlion on the jersey front.

The national flag has also been given a modern interpretation through the symbolic crest on the red neck tape as well as the wave line graphic across the chest of the jerseys.

Sharing her impression of the new kit, Women’s National Team goalkeeper Noor Kusumawati said: “I love that the new kits are well-fitted, lightweight and breathable — that is the most important for us as players. The design is clean and has a refreshing look to it.”

The 2020 National Team kits will also feature the FAS logo, as a representation of the history and legacy of Singapore football.

Although previous versions of the logo had been used for the FAS’ representative teams decades ago, this will be the first time the logo is used for the National Team since it was redesigned in 2003.

The change was made following fans’ feedback on the significance of the FA logo which symbolises the pride of Singapore’s football history and brings back a sense of nostalgia.

Singapore legend and ex-captain Samad Allapitchay, who had worn the FA icon in his yesteryears, reminisces: “Seeing the FA logo on this new Singapore jersey brings back fond memories of when I wore the shirt to represent the nation since it has strong connections to what we had earlier on our old jerseys. There have been a number of high points in my playing career but nothing tops the excitement felt by the players when we put on the national jersey, especially when we have our fans cheering us on during home games.”

Echoing Samad’s sentiments, National Team forward Gabriel Quak said: “In world football now, most countries are using the (football association) crest. I think it’s something unique and also a good throwback to how it was before.”

He added: “I’ve been with the national team since 2013 and have seen different designs over the past seven years. I like how the design is fresh and we keep to our iconic red colour each time we launch a new kit.”

His fellow teammate, National Team defender Baihakki Khaizan, who has made 137 international appearances for Singapore, commented: “It is always an honour to put on the

National Team jersey, representing Singapore as a team, and I like that the design accentuates the team’s spirit and goals of striving for greater heights.

“While I am disappointed that we are unable to resume our 2022 World Cup Qualifying campaign this year, I am looking forward to the day when we can get back onto the field in this new kit to fight for Singapore and all the fans.”

Coinciding with the unveiling of the new kits, the FAS today also announced the launch of the FAS E-Commerce store, a one-stop shopping platform for all FAS and National Team merchandise.

Fans who are interested in purchasing the 2020 home and away jerseys may do so at store.fas.org.sg, which will go on sale from 12 November, 10am.

The first 100 fans who purchase the jerseys will receive a complimentary FAS-exclusive face mask as well as a pair of open tickets to a National Team home match or international friendly in 2021, subject to terms and conditions.

The FAS will be donating 10% of the jersey sales to the OneStrong Fund, a collective trust which seeks to support less privileged families and children amidst the COVID-19 situation.

Established in May 2020 by the FAS’ senior management team, the OneStrong Fund provides beneficiaries with refurbished computing devices, learning tools and materials, experiential learning journeys and other essential items.

