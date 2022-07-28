Muhammad Ibrahim Bin Mohd Norrodin of SIC Racing will be making waves once again in the MSB600 class at the Malaysia Superbike Championship (MSBK) Season 6, the season opener which will be held between 30th-31st July 2022 at the Sepang International Circuit.

Last season, Ibrahim was on a roll in Round 2 when he swept the top spot on the podium for all three races, making a quick recovery from the shortcomings in Round 1.

Ibrahim who rode aboard the Yamaha YZF-R6 recorded his fastest lap on the timesheet at 2’10:089s during Race 3 placing him at the second spot overall from the seventh spot in Round 1.

Commenting on his performance last year, Ibrahim said, “It was a great moment for me and I was overjoyed with my hat-trick in the last round. It was a tough fight and I made too many mistakes in Round 1 which resulted in losing a bulk of the points.

“I had to make a comeback in Round 2 and although I scored maximum points in all races, I was only able to achieve P2 overall for the championship.”

For the upcoming season, Ibrahim is more confident with the experiences he has gained last year and aspires to bag as many points as he could.

“I will give my best shot to guard my points. The hope is to obtain the highest points and to take home the overall champion title. With that in mind, I have been training relentlessly. Bike training is crucial and I have been doing that a lot.

“I also work on my mental and physical endurance. This I hope would go a long way in helping me find my footing and achieve my goals.”

For this season, Ibrahim will be taking his stride aboard the Kawasaki Ninja ZX6R.

