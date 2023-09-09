Round 2 of Malaysian Superbike Championship which was held at Sepang International Circuit went on to a great start with Race 1. Kasma Daniel Kasmayuddin of Yamaha Gen Blu Racing Team ASEAN bagged the winning spot in MSBK1000 A race category.

During the qualifying session earlier this morning, Kasma Daniel scored the fastest lap time with his best at 2’06:440s. Zaqhwan Zaidi who replaced Azroy marked second fastest with his best lap time at 2’07:793s followed by Azlan Shah with his best lap time at 2’08:235s.

The race started with Kasma taking the lead followed by Zaqhwan and Azlan Shah at P3. Osama quickly got in line at P4. As Kasma went on to draw a wide gap with Zaqhwan, Azlan picked up speed to inch closer. By the end of lap 3, Kasma drew a gap of 2.883s with Zaqhwan and went on swiftly to make his rounds. By mid-race, it was almost impossible for Zaqhwan to supersede Kasma who was steadily leading.

The trio went on to maintain their positions and momentum with Kasma leading at a 5.099s gap. Osama made his rounds at P4 while Teo worked on his pace at P5. With another 3 laps to go, Azlan went for Zaqhwan. Between close encounters, Azlan almost made it but Zaqhwan went on to defend his position. At the final lap however, Azlan attacked Zaqhwan and took over P2. As Kasma went on to complete the race victoriously at 21’32:650s, while Azlan and Zaqhwan entangled in one last battle before completing second.

Commenting on the race, Kasma said, “From round 1, we were a little left out because we couldn’t manage the engine brake. So, this time around, we found the right settings. In the race earlier, I tried to maintain my lap time. I know that in the beginning, Zaqhwan was trailing me but I didn’t know that after a while, he was already way behind so I went on with the race to ensure that my lap time was consistent. I am grateful for the blessings today.”

Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman of Horizon Racing Team clocked in second at 21’36:128s.

Md Zaqhwan Zaidi of Boon Siew Honda Racing Team made it third at 21’36:438s.

CHEN FASTEST IN MSBK1000 B

Round 2 of the Malaysia Superbike Championship (MSBK) saw great action on the circuit in Race 1 at the Sepang International Circuit. Chen Hsuan Ming of Dream Team marked fastest in the MSBK1000 B race category.

Earlier today in the qualifying session, Amir Izzat of Horizon Racing Team marked fastest with his best at 2’14:940s followed by Chee Yen of Mobilub Suzuki Racing Team 2’15:044s. Radzi Omar of FGRT (Fauzi Gan Racing Team) made his best lap time at 2’15:334s.

Amir was steady in lap one as he went on to take lead with Radzi and Kuo Shih behind him. By the end of lap 2, Kuo overtook Radzi and trailed behind Amir. Into lap 3, Vietnamese rider Chen made a quick switch with his countryman, Kuo. Chee Yen tried to catch up. Amir on the other hand remained strong in his position. Into the 4th lap, Chen worked on his moves and went on to pressure Amir before taking his position.

With another 3 laps to go, the riders maintained their positions but Chee Yen began working on his moves and before the 7th lap was over, he superseded Amir. But the duo behind him were relentless as they went on to attack Chee Yen for his position. Between the heated battle, Kuo took Chee Yen down. The race ended with Chen Hsuan Ming of Dream Team finishing fastest at 22’46:618s.

Commenting on the race, Chen said, “I think the Malaysian riders have an added advantage on their home ground. They were really professional in their riding techniques. My machine’s condition was very smooth, especially the first half. But by the seventh lap, I could already feel my tires heating up. By then, I increased my traction control to reduce the spinning on the rear and to reduce the temperature so that I was in better control of the machine. Overall, the race was really good. For tomorrow, I will try to correct today’s mistakes and get more track time to improve. We definitely made a lot of mistakes because we are not used to the circuit but we will try again tomorrow.”

Teammate Kuo Shih Wei clocked in second fastest at 22’52:085s.

Khoo Chee Yen of Mobilub Suzuki Racing made it third fastest at 22’52:860s.

HELMI STRUCK AGAIN

Round 2 of the Malaysia Superbike Championship (MSBK) saw riders of the MSBK600 race category putting on a good fight in Race 1. Md Helmi Azman of Boon Siew Honda Racing Team took home the winning title after defeating the rest of the contenders.

In the morning, during the qualifying session, Khairul marked fastest with his best lap time at 2’09:605s followed by his teammate Helmi Azman who scored second fastest at 2’09:929s. Third fastest was Ibrahim Noroddin of Gen Blu Racing Team ASEAN with his best lap time at 2’10:265s.

During the race earlier this evening, Khairul immediately took the lead followed by Helmi Azman. Soichiro who was at P3 took a quick slide ahead of Helmi before going for Khairul. Before the lap ended, Helmi went on to challenge the duo ahead before taking a leap into P1. Ibrahim worked on his pace at P4. As Helmi led the troop, Khairul inched closer to Soichiro before striking. By the end of lap 2, Khairul pulled himself closer to Helmi with a gap of 0.634s. At P4, Ibrahim aimed to close the gaps with Soichiro and at the last turn of lap 3, he overtook Soichiro.

Meanwhile, Khairul was determined to challenge Helmi. By mid-lap, the four riders have been consistent in their positions. At the end of lap 6, Khairul was 0.389s away from Helmi and seemed to be finding the right move to strike. But Helmi remained strong as he went on to pick up speed. With one final lap to go, it was a confirmed victory for Helmi who had drawn a gap of 1.280s. Helmi finished the lap and clocked in at 21’52:451s.

Commenting on the race, Helmi said, “It was not an easy race with the other riders like Ibrahim who joined us this round, Soichiro and my teammate, Khairul. I don’t underestimate them and I have expected to have a good battle with all of them. On my part, I tried to maintain my rhythm and stayed focused from the start till the end. I am truly grateful for the win today. Thanks to my team and family members.”

Second place went to teammate Khairul Idham Pawi who logged in at 21’53:887s.

Md Ibrahim Noroddin of Yamaha Gen Blu Racing Team ASEAN took third at 21’57:512s.

IRFAN DEFENDED HIS POSITION WELL

Race 1, Round 2 of the Malaysia Superbike Championship (MSBK) went well today with no hiccups at the Sepang International Circuit. Md Irfan Haykal of Boon Siew Honda Racing Team was successful today when he took the win for the day.

During the qualifying session earlier this morning, Irfan Haykal clocked in fastest in the qualifying session with his best lap time at 2’26:539s. Second fastest in the session was Muzakkir of Horizon Racing Team with his best lap time at 2’26:862s. Farid Hakimi of Boon Siew Honda Racing Team scored third fastest in the qualifying session with his best lap time at 2’27:609s.

When the race began, Irfan immediately took the lead followed by Muzakkir in P2. By the end of lap 2, the duo had drawn a wide gap with Farid Hakimi who was at P3. Geoffrey was at P4 was Shafiq managed his pace at P5. By the end of lap 2, Shafiq superseded Farid and Geoffrey. The trio ahead maintained their position before Muzakkir overtook Irfan mid race but the latter was able to retrieve his position before the end lap 4.

With three more laps to go, Irfan and Muzakkir engaged in a heated battle. Muzakkir went on to inject pressure on Irfan but Irfan was persistent in defending his position. Meanwhile, Shafiq who was at P3 took a fall and was out of the race. That gave Farid the upper-hand to jump into P3. With 1 lap to go, Muzakkir slipped -streamed ahead of Irfan before the first turn. He began picking up speed while Irfan tried to close the gap. Before the second last turn, Irfan overtook Muzakkir and went on to complete the race first at 21’14:899s.

Commenting on the race, Irfan said, “The circuit was wet earlier during the race. We used the wet tires but I tried my best to do well and maintain my momentum. Muzakkir was quite fast and he really challenged me throughout the race today. Nevertheless, I gave my best shot and stayed focused with my goals. My machine was in perfect condition so that helped me a lot during the race earlier. For tomorrow, I hope to do it once again.”

Mohammad Muzakkir of Horizon Racing Team made it second at 21’15:132s.

Md Farid Hakimi of Boon Siew Honda Racing Team took third place at 21’32:562s.

IZRUL FASTEST IN MSBK250 B

Race 1, Round 2 of the Malaysia Superbike Championship (MSBK) was held at Sepang International Circuit. Md Izrul Huzaimi of Horizon Racing Team marked fastest in the MSBK250 B race category.

During the qualifying session this morning, Rakshith Dave of CRA Motorsports India clocked in fastest at 2’32:050s. Second fastest was Ke Huan Ni of Lady Boss Racing Team 2’31:471s. Izrul Huzaimi of Horizon Racing Team clocked in third fastest with his best lap time at 2’35:304s.

Lead riders Rakshith and Huan Ni were out of the equation when they slipped and fell. That left the opportunity to rise for Izul. Throughout the race, Izul was challenged by Farderin but the former stayed focused and went on to maintain his pace. Meanwhile, lady rider Saidatul was making bold moves. Towards the last lap, she found the right moment to strike and took over P2.

The race concluded with Izul being the fastest for the day at 22’46:852s.

Commenting on the race, Izul said, “It was a tough battle today especially with many great riders. I tried to keep up with that momentum. The machine’s condition today was good. I faced no major issues. Tomorrow is another day and I hope to do better. I have to keep up with the achievements so that I can get as many points as possible.”

Second fastest was Saidatul Zakirah of Lady Boss Racing Team, logging in at 22’47:365s.

Mohd Farderin Iskandar made it third fastest at 22’48:900s.

SHAHROL FASTEST FOR THE DAY

Race 1, Round 2 of the Malaysia Superbike Championship (MSBK) went on at Sepang International Circuit today. Shahrol Shazras of Malaysia clocked in fastest in the Honda CBR250RR Challenge Cup.

During the qualifying session this morning, Shahrol Syazras scored the fastest with his best lap time at 2’31:232s. Nguyen Duch Thanh marked second fastest with his best at 2’32:566s followed by Firdaus Hamdan with his best lap time at 2’33:109s.

Duch Thanh took the lead when the race began with Shahrol trailing him at P2 and Huu Tri at P3. By mid-race, Shahrol overtook Duch Thanh. While the riders were equally competitive, the battle was evident between Duch Thanh and Shahrol. Meanwhile, Vietnamese riders Huu Tri, Anh Phu and Malaysian, Darwisy managed their pace throughout the race.

For a first-timer, Shahrol seemed confident and in-control of the race. He went on to defend his position although Duch Thanh pressured him from the back. The race concluded with Shahrol clocking in fastest at 22’05:695s.

Commenting on the race, Shahrol said, “Everything went well although the ride today was a little tricky due to the circuit condition. There were some parts that were still wet and some were dry. The riders, to me, were equally competitive with some of them having their own strengths. I tried to stay on par with them so that I am not left out. The machine condition has been great. For tomorrow, I am not aiming for too high but my target would be to complete the race and be among the top positions.”

Second fastest went to Nguyen Duch Thant of Vietnam, clocking in at 22’06:004s.

Vietnamese Nguyen Huu Tri took third fastest at 22’36:777.

SHAFIQ BAGGED NO. 1

Race 1, Round 2 of Malaysia Superbike Championship was held at the Sepang International Circuit today. Striking at the top spot was Md Shafiq Ezzariq of Ns1 Racing Team who took the win today in the Berjaya Sompo Y16ZR Race MasterClass.

Earlier this afternoon, during the qualifying session, Qayyum of Twoway made it the fastest with his best lap time at 2’50:596s. Second fastest was Emil Idzhar of Hong Bee Motoracing with his best lap time at 2’51:837s followed by Iman Fahmi of Takong Racing with his best lap time at 2’52:028s.

During the race that was held in the evening, Shafiq Ezzariq made his way into the lead position after the first turn. The battle heated up quickly and seconds into the race, a number of riders clashed and fell. Shafiq and the rest of the troop went on with the race and by the end of lap 2, Syukran took lead with Qayyum at P2. Throughout the race, the robust riders were seen lining up to find the best position to strike. Although the riders were equally competitive, Shafiq, Qayyum and Syukran were seen pacing consistently among the front troop.

By the end of lap 4, Adie Putra emerged at the lead position. Shafiq Ezarriq trailed close behind with Adam Haika at P3. As the dark clouds gathered and strong wind became a challenge, the riders went on to complete two more laps. Another crash happened at the last turn and Danial Johan leaped on that opportunity into P1 with Shafiq Ezzariq at P2 and Adie at P3. On the final lap, the riders were challenged further by the downpour. At the last turn, Syukran was seen leadin before Shafiq Ezzariq slipstreamed towards victory at 17’41:875s.

Commenting on the race, Shafiq Ezzariq said, “From the beginning until the end, I tried to maintain consistency in the front group, top 5. I managed to keep up with the momentum. It was a tough race for sure even more so with the rain towards the last few laps. But, this is definitely an added blessing to me in preparation for my marriage.”

Second place went to Abdul Qayyum of Twoway, clocking in at 17’41:945s.

Adie Putra Sukarno of Hiap Aik Racing Team logged third at 17’41:983s.

Top 5 – Race 1

MSBK1000 A

Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin, Yamaha Gen Blu Racing Team Asean, 21 :32.650

Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman, Horizon Racing Team, 21 :36.128

Muhammad Zaqwan Bin Zaidi, Boon Siew Honda Racing Team, 21 :36.438

Osama Mareai, Savitar Racing Team, 22 :27.933

Teo Yew Joe, Savitar Racing Team, 22 :40.149

MSBK1000 B

1. Chen Hsuan, Ming Dream Team, 22 :46.618

2. Kuo Shih, Wei Dream Team, 22 :52.085

3. Khoo Chee Yen Mobilub, Suzuki Racing Team, 22 :52.860

4. Muhd Amir Izzat Rozali, Horizon Racing Team, 22 :59.300

5. Muhd Syukri Mat Zoki, 23’05:974s

MSBK600

1. Muhd Helmi Azman Boon Siew Honda Racing, 21 :52.451

2. Khairul Idham Pawi Boon Siew Honda Racing, 21 :53.887

3. Muhd Ibrahim Mohd Norrodin Yamaha Gen Blu Racing Team Asean, 21 :57.512

4. Soichiro Minamimoto Yamaha Gen Blu Racing Team Asean, 22 :02.702

5. Muhd Sharul Ezwan Mohd Sharil Yamaha Gen Blu Racing Team Asean, 22 :42.560

MSBK250 A

1. Md Irfan Haykal, Boon Siew Honda Racing Team, 21’14:899

2. Md Muzakkir Mohamed, Horizon Racing Team, 21’15:132

3. Md Farid Hakimi, Boon Siew Honda Racing Team, 21’32:562

4. Allan Harris Herman, 22’00:075

5. Danny Mikhail, Savitar Racing Team, 22’06:102

MSBK250 B

1. Md Izrul Huzaimie, Horizon Racing Team, 22’46:852

2. Saidatul Zakirah, Lady Boss Racing Team, 22’47:365

3. Md Farderin Iskandar, 22’48:900

4. Siti Nosyafiyah Alia, CHV Racing, 23’23:189

5. Sachin Jothess, CRA Motorsports India, 23’30:442

Honda CBR250RR Challenge Cup

1. Md Shahrol Shazras, Malaysia, 22’05:695

2. Nguyen Duch Thanh, Vietnam, 22’06:004

3. Nguyen Huu Tri, Vietnam, 22’36:777

4. Nguyen Tun Anh Phu, Vietnam, 22’45:088

5. Ahmad Darwisy, Malaysia, 23’50:995

Berjaya Sompo Y16ZR Race MasterClass

1. Md Shafiq Ezzariq, NS1 Racing Team, 17’41:875

2. Abdullah Qayyum Razak, Twoway, 17’41:945

3. Md Adie Putra Sukarno, Hiap Aik Racing Team, 17’41:983

4. Md Aliff Danial, Advance Vertex Racing, 17’42:009

5. Ahmad Syukran Aizat, Henn Motors, 17’42:027

