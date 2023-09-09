The National Sports Council (MSN) as the organiser of Le Tour de Langkawi 2023 today introduced local natural mineral water brand Bubbles O2 as the first main sponsor of the race this year, slated for 23 to 30 September.

MSN Director General, Dato’ Ahmad Shapawi Ismail said the organisers have agreed to re-introduce the ‘Most Combative Rider’ award sponsored by Bubbles O2 for the rider that showed strength and tenacity at the prize-giving ceremony on all eight stages of LTdL 2023.

“MSN is confident that with Bubbles O2 as the sponsor of this ‘Most Combative Rider’ award, it will not only have a positive impact on the quality of LTdL 2023, but will also boost the Bubbles O2 brand to a wider audience,” said Shapawi.

Also present at the ceremony was the Executive Chairman of Bubbles O2 Sdn Bhd, Tuan Haji Ariffin Marzuki.

The Bubbles O2 brand is the only mineral water in the country with unique oxygenated properties and is branded as a premium yet affordable drink that is fast becoming the popular choice among Malaysians.

Bubbles O2 is now ranked third in the E50 Award by SME Corp in November 2022 and Best Choice Brand of SMEs for the natural mineral water category by The Brand Laureate in June 2023.

Ahmad Shapawi said that Bubbles O2 has also been active in their sponsorships exercise since last year, and the presence of the company in LTdL 2023 with the theme of ‘Beat the Heat’ this year, is accurate and relevant considering the prevalent conditions.

“If we look at the guidebook for the world’s major tours, the ‘Most Combative Rider’ award is determined by a special jury panel that picks out the rider who showed a high level of fighting spirit, being part or initiate breakaways, the amount of time spent in the leading group and also showing great sportsmanship in helping his teammates.

“This award is very popular in big races like the Tour de France and as such MSN agreed to re-introduce to give cycling fans more than just the winners at the finish line to cheer, but also admire the riders who always work hard to ensure that the race is highly competitive and interesting,” he added.

The last time the award was introduced, local rider Loh Sea Keong was picked as the winner in Stage 2 and Stage 4 of LTdL 2016 and Stage 1 and Stage 8 of the LTdL 2017.

LTdL 2023 organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) through MSN in collaboration with the National Cycling Federation of Malaysia (PKBM) is a ProSeries level race that starts in Kerteh, this September 23, will go through 11 of the 12 states in the Peninsula, and end in front of the Twin Towers PETRONAS (KLCC) on September 30, involving a total distance of 1,277.1km.

A total of 22 teams consisting of two (2) WorldTeam status teams, eight (8) ProTeams, 10 UCI Continental, and 2 Continental teams including the Malaysian national squad will participate.

CONFIRMED TEAMS FOR LTDL 2023:

No. TEAM CATEGORY COUNTRY REGISTERED 1. ASTANA QAZAQSTAN TEAM UCI WORLD TEAM KAZAKHSTAN 2. EF EDUCATION-EASYPOST UCI WORLD TEAM USA 3. CAJA RURAL-SEGUROS RGA UCI PROTEAM SPAIN 4. EQUIPO KERN PHARMA UCI PROTEAM SPAIN 5. EUSKALTEL – EUSKADI UCIPROTEAM SPAIN 6. GREEN PROJECT – BARDIANI CSF – FAIZANE UCI PROTEAM ITALY 7. TEAM CORRATEC – SELLE ITALIA UCI PROTEAM ITALY 8. HUMAN POWERED HEALTH UCI PROTEAM USA 9. TUDOR PRO CYCLING TEAM UCI PROTEAM SWITZERLAND 10. BOLTON EQUITIES BLACK SPOKE PRO CYCLING UCI PROTEAM NEW ZEALAND 11, TERENGGANU POLYGON CYCLING TEAM UCI CONTINENTAL MALAYSIA 12. 7ELEVEN CLIQQ – AIR21 BY ROADBIKE PHILIPPINES UCI CONTINENTAL PHILIPPINES 13. NUSANTARA CYCLING TEAM UCI CONTINENTAL INDONESIA 14. HENGXIANG CYCLING TEAM UCI CONTINENTAL CHINA 15. LI NING STAR UCI CONTINENTAL CHINA 16. GIANT CYCLING TEAM UCI CONTINENTAL CHINA 17. ST GEORGE CONTINENTAL CYCLING TEAM UCI CONTINENTAL AUSTRALIA 18. KSPO PROFESSIONAL UCI CONTINENTAL SOUTH KOREA 19. JCL TEAM UKYO UCI CONTINENTAL JEPUN 20. ROOJAI ONLINE INSURANCE UCI CONTINENTAL THAILAND 21. THAILAND CONTINENTAL CYCLING TEAM CONTINENTAL THAILAND 22. MALAYSIA NATIONAL TEAM CONTINENTAL MALAYSIA

