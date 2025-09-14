Muhammad Faiq Masawi and Lok Hong Quan won their first international crown when they landed the Men’s Doubles title at the PETRONAS Malaysia International Series 2025 here at the Indoor Arena Educity Sports Complex in Johor.

The pair of 19-year-olds, who were SUKMA champions last year, put another notch in their belt when they put down some tough resistance from South Korean duo, Kim Jae-hyeon-Lee Sang-won in the decisive tie.

As the tournament top seed, Muhammad Faiq-Hong Quan had taken the first game 21-16 before the sixth-seeded South Koreans fought back to take the second set 21-19.

However, Muhammad Faiq-Hong Quan did not lose focus as they then stepped on the pedal in the second half of the third set to take the game 21-14 and the Men’s Double crown in the bag.

The win for Muhammad Faiq-Hong Quan meant that they had denied a South Korean clean sweep after the latter took all four other titles at stake.

In the all-South Korea final of the Mixed Doubles, Kim Jae-yeon-Jang Eun-seo emerged victorious with a 21-8, 21-18 win over compatriots Noh Jin-seong-Ye Na-lee.

It was then the turn of the Singles with Kim Seong-min taking the Women’s crown with a 21-18, 15-21, 21-14 victory over Vietnam’s Bui Bich Phuong, as Park Sang-yong denied Christian Adinata from Indonesia 25-23, 20-22, 21-12.

Jang Eun-seo-Kim Yu-jung then took the Women’s Doubles crown after fending off Hsuan Ni-chen-Hsieh Mi-yen from Chinese Taipei 21-10, 21-17.

RESULTS

ALL FINALS

MIXED DOUBLES: Kim Jae-yeon-Jang Eun-seo (KOR) bt Noh Jin-seong-Ye Na-lee 21-8, 21-18

WOMEN’S SINGLES: Kim Seong-min (KOR) bt Bui Bich Phuong (VN) 21-18, 15-21, 21-14

MEN’S SINGLES: Park Sang-yong (KOR) bt Christian Adinata (IDN) 25-23, 20-22, 21-12

WOMEN’S DOUBLES: Jang Eun-seo-Kim Yu-jung (KOR) bt Hsuan Ni-chen-Hsieh Mi-yen (TPE) 21-10, 21-17

MEN’S DOUBLES: Muhammad Faiq Masawi-Lok Hong Quan (MAS) bt Kim Jae-hyeon-Lee Sang-won (KOR) 21-16, 19-21, 21-14

