Audi CEO Gernot Döllner: “With the Q9, ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ is increasingly defined by the in-car experience.”

Roomier than ever before: Audi’s first large full-size SUV sets new standards for space and exclusivity

Automatic doors, six or seven seats, and an airy panoramic sunroof: in the Audi Q9, entering the vehicle is an experience in itself

There are cars whose inner qualities say more than impressive performance data. Audi’s first large full-size SUV is one of them. At the heart of the new Audi Q9 is a spacious, exclusive interior – conceived as a sanctuary for family, business, and long journeys. Behind its doors – which are electrically powered for the first time – Audi’s new flagship model offers up to seven seats, easy access to the third row, and a large, illuminated panoramic sunroof with switchable transparency.

The new 4D sound system turns music into an immersive experience. The Q9 will be launched in around two months, but one thing is already clear: the journey begins the moment you step inside.

“With the Q9, ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ is increasingly defined by the in-car experience,” says Audi CEO Gernot Döllner. “Cars have long been much more than just a means of transportation; they are mobile living spaces for our customers. Premium materials, variable seating with individual electric seats in the second row, and automatic doors underscore the commitment to quality in our new, large full-size SUV.”

Think big: seating design

Space is the defining feature of the Q9 – this is already evident in the seating design. For maximum business-class comfort, choose the optional six-seat layout. Here, the middle row comprises two electrically adjustable individual seats with active ventilation in the center panels of both the cushion and the backrest – a level of comfort typically found in business class.

Up front, the lounge-like atmosphere of the new Q9 is enhanced by ventilation and massage functions in the sports seat plus. If you need to transport a large family, opt for the seven-seater model. All three seats in the second row can be fitted with child seats – a convenient feature making everyday life significantly easier for parents.

As standard, all seats are partially power-adjustable. The third-row seatbacks can be folded down individually via electric controls – handy for anyone who needs to quickly switch between seating and storage space.

Doors open at the push of a button

For the first time in an Audi, all doors can be operated electrically – a feature you’ll soon come to rely on. Whether with a key, the myAudi app, the MMI, the brake pedal, or the seatbelt buckle – opening and closing the doors is intuitive and effortless. Thanks to their wide opening angle, getting in is always easy, whether with heavy shopping bags or a stroller.

Furthermore, an extensive set of surround sensors with obstacle detection stops the door if there is not enough room for it to open – especially useful in tight parking spaces. This feature can also help improve road safety, for example by detecting approaching cyclists or other road users.

Panoramic sunroof for a special atmosphere

The panoramic sunroof creates an expansive, airy atmosphere. The standard panoramic sunroof in the Q9 measures approximately 1.5 square meters and can be opened wide for a true open-air experience. Those who prefer to keep the sun out can press a button to switch one or more of the nine individually controllable segments in the laminated safety glass to opaque for effective glare protection.

The standard coated laminated glass reflects infrared light and blocks more than 99.5 percent of UV radiation. A conventional blind is no longer necessary. When the car is parked, the roof automatically turns opaque to prevent people looking in from outside.

When the car is started again, the most recent setting is automatically restored. The top trim level also features illumination: 84 LEDs bathe the roof in one of 30 colors – matching the selected ambient lighting.

Impressive lighting and sound design

Lighting sets the scene inside the new SUV. In every Q9, contour lighting in the dashboard and doors accentuates the width of the interior. Full and atmospheric illumination is standard for the front doors and available as an option for the rear doors.

Indirect lighting beneath the Audi MMI panoramic display and in the center console creates a subtle floating effect. The dynamic interaction light (IAL) in the ambient light package plus is a continuous LED light strip that spans the full width of the interior and supports interaction between occupants and the vehicle.

Audi optimally combines the interaction light with the updated Bang & Olufsen premium sound system with 4D sound. The IAL uses its “experiences” feature to sync with the rhythm of the music, creating an immersive experience by matching the color scheme to the track’s cover art.

It builds on the previous 3D sound system with headrest speakers that enable personal phone calls, navigation prompts, and surround sound without acoustic distractions for other passengers. Actuators in the front seats add an extra sensory dimension to the experience, making music not only something you hear, but something you can physically feel.

An extensive and versatile range of options

Audi has curated a particularly harmonious and high-quality selection of materials and colors. For the Q9, the brand is expanding the range of interior options with new fabric and wood trims. Premium upholstery from wool such as alpaca fiber, Dinamica microfiber, leather and leatherette blends, and fine Nappa leather contribute to the elegant character of the Q9.

The interior is further refined by decorative elements in fine grain ash natural, silk beige; lime structure natural, or carbon fiber weave with basalt gray accents. Color-coordinated trim elements throughout the cabin, along with the reduced use of glossy surfaces in favor of matte and textured materials, ensure a premium aesthetic and minimize fingerprints.

New colors such as tamarind brown and stone beige round out the wide selection – ensuring a comfortable atmosphere to suit every taste. The result is an interior that exudes tranquility and sophistication.

Generous storage and ample luggage space

Audi’s largest SUV offers generous, thoughtfully integrated storage solutions. The redesigned, versatile center console provides not only flexibility but also modern charging options, with two wireless charging pads compliant with the Qi2.2 standard and USB-C charging ports delivering up to 100 watts.

The wireless dual charger enables fast charging of two smartphones simultaneously. A new aluminum rail system integrated into the sides of the trunk allows users to secure cargo in three dimensions with sliding hooks and adjustable anchors, leaving the floor space free for larger luggage. A practical bonus: Audi includes a roof rack for the standard roof rails with every new Q9.

The exclusive interior is just one aspect of the new flagship model. Audi will reveal the full potential of the Q9 at its world premiere in Summer 2026.

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