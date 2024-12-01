MVP Sports Foundation (MVPSF), the organization created to centralize the sports initiatives of the MVP Group of companies for national team programs, is supporting the programs of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) anew. MVPSF is renewing its commitment to the women’s national team and youth development.

More than a decade ago, MVPSF was the first to back the scouting and training camp of the Philippine Women’s National Football Team in the US — endeavors that led to discovering and recruiting outstanding US-based Filipino players such as Sarina Bolden. MVPSF helped create a path that led to the historic qualification of the PWNT to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.

“MVPSF is making history in Philippine football as it continues to sponsor the Philippine Women’s National Football Team, the Filipinas, and also extending a helping hand to our various youth development activities in football and futsal,” said PFF President John Anthony Gutierrez.

“We appreciate that MVPSF understands our vision and is willing to invest for the long-term with PFF.”

MVPSF were the patron of the recently concluded ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship 2024. For the coming year, the organization is also funding various PFF events and tournaments such as the Futsal Liga Eskwela competitions, the Festivals of Football all over the country and regional youth leagues. It is also a huge supporter of PFF’s flagship grassroots football program Football Starts At Home (FSAH) wherein children 3 to 6 years old are taught ball mastery exercises in the home by their parents.

Just as it did in 2012, MVPSF will continue to champion the talent identification, training and international competitions of the PWNT, the Filipinas.

“MVP Sports Foundation has been very instrumental to the success of world-class Filipino athletes such as Hidilyn Diaz, Carlos Yulo, Nesthy Petecio and many more. We at PFF take pride in the partnership and look forward to writing a new, and exciting chapter of Philippine football and futsal with MVPSF,” Gutierrez reiterated. – www.pff.org.ph

#AFF

#PFF

Like this: Like Loading...