The Myanmar Futsal national team notched their best achievement to date when they beat Afghanistan 4-2 in the second of their two-match friendly series at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium

The team which is being prepared for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 next month had conceded a 6-1 loss to the same side yesterday.

Afghanistan are ranked world No. 50 while Myanmar are 82nd.

