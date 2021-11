Myanmar picked up a close 2-1 win over Turkish side Manavgatspor FC in a friendly that was played this evening in Antalya, Turkey.

Win Naing Tun gave Myanmar the lead in the 41st minute before youngster Mg Mg Lwin then added the second goal in the 56th minute of play.

The Myanmar national side is in Turkey preparing for the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 next month.

The team’s next friendly will be against Burundi FC on 13 November 2021.

#AFF

#MFF

#ASC2020

#EmergingStrongerTogether

