The 12th edition of the Myanmar National League 1 will start on 25 June 2022 until 6 November 2022.

This was decided after a meeting that was held recently between the Myanmar National League Committee with the Myanmar Football Association Presidents and the MNL Club Association Owners/Chairs.

Other than the top flight of MNL 1, it was also decided that MNL 2 will begin from 4 August 2022 to 13 November 2022.

#AFF

#MFF

