TECHNICAL Delegates (TDs) to the 11th ASEAN Para Games 2022 will be in Solo for a three-day technical inspection on competition venues in four main districts in Solo, Karanganyar, Sukoharjo and Semarang in Central Java, Indonesia.

Following up from last month’s Project Review and the Solo Games Coordination Committee (Co-Comm) meeting, the TDs are part of the ASEAN Para Sports Federation’s (APSF) project review team, headed by Secretary-General Senior Colonel Dr Wandee Tosuwan, who be conducting the 2nd CoComm Meeting from 17-19 June to ensure that all preparation for the Solo 2022 are on track.

A total of 14 TDs from Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong and Korea have been appointed to oversee the technical aspects of the competition to ensure that sports and events held in Solo conform with international standards and requirements.

Apart from the TDS, a total number of 134 International Technical Officials (ITOs) will be on the ground officiating all 14 sports, with 110 coming from ASEAN and 24 from Asia and Oceania.

“Apart from the readiness of venues, the APSF project review team will conduct meetings with the Local Organising Committee (INASPOC) and the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Indonesia to confirm key decisions on several organisational aspects such as technical, venues and other key areas under Games support such as transportation, arrival and departures, the Chef de Mission seminar, ceremonies and protocols, logistics, promotion and branding as well as media management, IT management, broadcast, Anti-doping and Classification,” said Dr Wandee here today.

The Solo 2022 Games, slated from 30 July to August 6 is set to feature more than 1,600 athletes from all 11 Southeast Asian nations including Timor Leste. The Games was awarded to Indonesia following Hanoi’s withdrawal as host last year due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in Vietnam then.

Solo is hosting Para Athletics at Stadion Manahan, Powerlifting (Paragon Hotel), Para-Badminton (Euditorium UMS), Boccia (Gor Fkor UNS Solo), CP Football (Stadion UNS Solo), Blind Judo (Tirtonardi Convention Hall), Wheelchair Tennis (Tennis Court Manahan), Goalball (Gor UNS Ketingan) and Para Archery (Lapangan Kota Barat Solo).

The district of Karanganyar will be home to Wheelchair Basketball (GOR RM Said), Para Table Tennis (De Tjolomadoe) and Sitting Volleyball (Gor UTP) while Para Swimming, which was originally scheduled at Intan Pari Swimming Complex, has now been moved to Jatidiri Swimming Complex in Semarang. Lorin Dwangsa in Sukoharjo will host Para Chess.

Since the successful staging of the 9th ASEAN Para Games 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, two editions of the ASEAN Para Games – Manila 2019 and Hanoi 2021 – were cancelled following withdrawal by the respective hosts due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in both countries then.

Indonesia’s offer to replace Vietnam as host of the 11th Games was approved by the APSF Board of Governors (BoG), the federation’s highest decision-making body in mid-February.

