As part of their preparation for the year-end ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024, Myanmar will take on Sri Lanka in a two-match series.The Myanmar national team will play Sri Lanka in Yangon on 10 and 13 October 2024. The Sri Lankan national team has a handful of Europe-based players who recently, defeated Cambodia in the playoffs for the AFC Asian Cup third-round qualifiers.Myanmar have called up 39 players for centralised training that starts today. #AFF

