The inaugural ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ returns with the second round of group matches on Wednesday as early Group A leaders Đông Á Thanh Hóa FC travel to Malaysia to take on Terengganu FC.The Vietnamese National Cup holders picked up a 3-1 victory in their tournament opener against Myanmar’s Shan United FC last month and will be looking for a second win in a row at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium.Cambodia’s Svay Rieng FC will be aiming to keep pace with Đông Á Thanh Hóa FC after also starting the campaign with a three-point haul on match day one of the Shopee Cup™ when Pep Munoz’s side notched up a 3-2 win over Terengganu.Svay Rieng, who booked their place in the group phase via a playoff victory over Young Elephants from Laos in July, travel to Thailand to take on a BG Pathum United FC side who were held to a 0-0 draw by PSM Makassar on the first match day.PSM Makassar, currently fourth in the Liga 1 standings in Indonesia, will entertain Shan United on Wednesday at Batakan Stadium with both clubs looking for their first win of the competition.Shopee Cup™ Group B leaders Borneo FC Samarinda travel to face Kuala Lumpur City FC on Thursday attempting to add a second win to the one achieved against Lion City Sailors FC in the opening round of matches last month.Leo Gaucho scored twice and Berguinho was also on target in the 3-0 victory over the Singaporean side and the Brazilian pair will continue to carry a significant threat again against the Malaysians.Both clubs notched up wins on the first day of the Shopee Cup™, with Kuala Lumpur City defeating Kaya FC-Iloilo through a solitary goal from Haqimi Azim. The Philippines Football League champions travel to Thailand to meet Buriram United on Thursday.The Thai League 1 champions will be attempting to bounce back after slipping to a 2-1 loss on match day one to Vietnam’s Công An Hà Nội FC, who host Lion City Sailors at Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi.The group phase of the inaugural Shopee Cup™ kicked off on August 21st with 12 of the leading clubs from around Southeast Asia drawn to face one another in the first official competition of its kind in the region.Shopee Cup™ group stage matches featuring the champion clubs of Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and more are being played on a home-or-away basis until February 6th with the final to be played across two legs on May 14th and 21st. Shopee Cup™ match tickets may be purchased at venue box offices and online as follows:

DATESMATCHESKICK-OFF TIMES (LOCAL)WHERE TO BUY TICKETSVENUE BOX OFFICEONLINE25 SeptBG Pathum United FC v PKR Svay Rieng FC1900Pathum Thani Stadiumwww.bgpuonlineshop.com/shopeecuphomewww.bgpuonlineshop.com/shopeecupaway Terengganu FC v Đông Á Thanh Hóa FC2100Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadiumhttps://tickethotline.com.myPSM Makassar v Shan United FC1900Batakan Stadiumwww.tiket.com26 SeptBuriram United FC v Kaya FC-Iloilo1900Buriram Stadiumwww.allticketthailand.comKuala Lumpur City FC v Borneo FC2100Stadium Bola Sepak Kuala Lumpurhttps://tickethotline.com.myCông An Hà Nội FC v Lion City Sailors FC1930Hang Day Stadiumhttps/datve.cahnfc.com

Watch the six Shopee Cup™ matches on September 25th and 26th LIVE on the domestic television networks and streaming platforms listed below.

25 SEPTEMBER 202426 SEPTEMBER 2024BG Pathum United FC v Svay Rieng FCTerengganu FC v Đông Á Thanh Hóa FCPSM Makassar v Shan United FCBuriram United FC v Kaya FC-IloiloKuala Lumpur City FC v Borneo FCCông An Hà Nội FC v Lion City Sailors FCBRUFACEBOOK/BTV NEWSFACEBOOK/BTV NEWSFACEBOOK/BTV NEWSFACEBOOK/BTV NEWSFACEBOOK/BTV NEWSFACEBOOK/BTV NEWSCAMBAYON TVBAYON TVBAYON TVBAYON TVBAYON TVBAYON TVINAMNCMNCMNCMNCMNCMNCLAOYOUTUBE/BG CHANNELFACEBOOK/BTV NEWSFACEBOOK/BTV NEWSFACEBOOK/BTV NEWSYOUTUBE/BG SPORTSFACEBOOK/BTV NEWSFACEBOOK/BTV NEWSFACEBOOK/BTV NEWSMASASTROASTRO@ASEANUTDFCASTROASTRO@ASEANUTDFCMYASKYNETYOUTUBE/BG CHANNELSKYNETSKYNETSKYNETYOUTUBE/BG SPORTSSKYNETSKYNETPHI@ASEANUTDFC@ASEANUTDFC@ASEANUTDFCPREMIER FOOTBALL CHANNELOTT: BLAST TV & CIGNAL PLAY@ASEANUTDFC@ASEANUTDFCSIN@ASEANUTDFC@ASEANUTDFC@ASEANUTDFC@ASEANUTDFC@ASEANUTDFCMEDIACORP/MEWATCHTHATHAIRATHAIS PLAYYOUTUBE/BG CHANNELTHAIRATHAIS PLAYTHAIRATHAIS PLAYTHAIRATHAIS PLAYYOUTUBE/BG SPORTSTHAIRATHAIS PLAYTHAIRATHAIS PLAYVIEFPT PLAYFPT PLAYFPT PLAYFPT PLAYFPT PLAYFPT PLAY

BRU – BRUNEI, CAM – CAMBODIA, INA – INDONESIA, LAO – LAOS, MAS – MALAYSIA, MYA – MYANMAR, PHI – PHILIPPINES, SIN – SINGAPORE, THA – THAILAND, VIE – VIETNAM@ASEANUTDFC live streaming will be available on YouTube in select ASEAN territories and the rest of the worldThe Shopee Cup™ matches will also be broadcast live in China on Leisu Sports and in Korea on SPOTV.For more information about the Shopee Cup™ (and other AFF events), please visit https://aseanutdfc.com/ and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and X. #AFF

