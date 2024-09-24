The Vietnam national team have penned two matches against India and Lebanon during the next FIFA Match Days in October.

The friendlies will be played at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh Province between 9-15 October 2024.

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) consider India and Lebanon to be at the same level as the Vietnam national side and should provide a good test for head coach Kim Sang-sik.

The Vietnam national team is being prepared for the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024.

Lebanon are ranked 114th in the world while India are (126th) and Vietnam (114th)

