Jeong Na-eun-Kim Hye-jeong denied the formbook to take the Women’s Doubles crown of the Korea Open 2024 which was held at the Mokpo Indoor Stadium in Seoul.

The sixth-seeded pair – who are now ranked world No. 20 from no.3 in 2022 – certainly did not mess about in front of their home fans when they overcame fourth-seeded pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah in the final.

The Malaysians, who had dumped top seed and world No. 2 Baek Ha-na-Lee So-hee in the semifinals, seemed to have lost their lustre in the decider when they conceded a 12-21, 11-21 defeat.

It was Na-eun-Hye-jeong’s second Korean Open title after winning it in 2022 and their fourth BWF World Tour title in their career.

Korea then added a second title through the Women’s Singles albeit from a walkover when seventh seed Kim Ga-eun did not even have to lift the racquet in the final against second-seeded Wang Zhi Yi from China.

However, Korea’s hope of a third title fell in the final of the Men’s Doubles when top seed Kang Min-yuk-Seo Seung-jae could not get the better of Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando-Bagas Maulana.

The seventh-seeded Carnando-Maulana, who were formed only recently, produced an attacking display against the world No. 5 to win their first BWF World Tour title this year.

The two Central Javan shuttlers conceded the first set 8-21 before staging a superb fightback to win the next two sets 21-9, 21-8.

In the meantime, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei from Malaysia made sure that there was no upset in the final of the Mixed Doubles when they kept their composure intact in the duel that lasted close to an hour.

The fourth-seeded Tang Jie-Ee Wei made sure of their first BWF World Tour title this year and the third in their career with a hard-fought 17-21, 21-13, 21-13 win over unranked Guo Xin Wa-Li Qian from China.

However, China still managed to take one title from the Korea Open this year with 27-year-old Lu Guang Zu winning the Men’s Singles crown.

The seventh-seeded and world No. 13 Guang Zu staved off a spirited challenge from Chinese Taipei’s Lee chia-hao 21-16, 20-22, 21-18 in a 68-minute duel for his first crown this year.

