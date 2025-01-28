A scoreless draw against Binh Dinh this week has allowed defending champions Nam Dinh to move within one point of 2024/25 V. League 1 leaders Thanh Hoa FC.

With Thanh Hoa having the week off, Nam Dinh could have overtaken Thanh Hoa at the top of the standings had it not been for the defensive resilience of homesters Binh Dinh.

The one point meant that Nam Dinh has garnered 21 points from 22 games played with Thanh Hoa having 22 points but with a match less.

On third is The Cong Viettel with 18 points from ten matches.

#AFF

#VFF

#VLeague

Photos Courtesy #NamDinhFC

Like this: Like Loading...