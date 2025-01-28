Maui Jim — premium brand of polarized sunglasses — brings signature style to Oracle Red Bull Racing in the 2025 season.

Maui Jim make their first leap into Formula One with Oracle Red Bull Racing, developing and expanding on from their existing collaboration with Red Bull Global Sports.

Oracle Red Bull Racing welcome Maui Jim as eyewear partner, which will see their vibrant designs worn by Max, Liam, pit crew and The Team.

Oracle Red Bull Racing and Maui Jim are thrilled to announce a new multi-year partnership, building on the strong foundation established through Maui Jim’s collaboration with Red Bull Global Sports, which began in 2024. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter in a shared journey across sports and performance and, starting from 2025 Formula One season, Maui Jim will provide its renowned superior eyewear technology to the entirety of Oracle Red Bull Racing.

As the eyewear partner of the eight-time Drivers’ World Champions, Maui Jim will be worn by the Team’s drivers, pit crew and support staff throughout the global race calendar bringing a unique blend of style, performance and protection to Oracle Red Bull Racing’s 21st season on the F1 grid.

Born in Hawaii, in 1987, and now part of the Kering Eyewear portfolio of brands, Maui Jim shares Oracle Red Bull Racing’s spirit of innovation and ambition. While staying true to its Hawaiian heritage, Maui Jim has grown to become the world renowned premium polarized sunglasses,blending ultimate lens technology with vibrant, distinctive style.

With an unwavering focus on innovation, Maui Jim’s PolarizedPlus2 lenses set the brand apart. This pioneering technology delivers exceptional glare reduction, unmatched UV protection and enhanced color vibrancy, bringing the essence of Hawaii to the F1 paddock and making Maui Jim sunglasses ideal for driving beyond motorsports, ensuring a clear and comfortable visual experience on the road.

Oracle Red Bull Racing and Maui Jim are united by their shared commitment to creativity and excellence. Just as Oracle Red Bull Racing pushes the boundaries of engineering and performance on the track, Maui Jim ensures its products deliver clarity, comfort and proven results. This partnership reflects a synergy of two global leaders who understand that true success lies in attention to detail, groundbreaking advancements, and a vision for a brighter future—on and off the race circuit.

Christian Horner, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “We are very excited to announce our partnership with Maui Jim, a brand that shares our commitment todeveloping cutting-edge technology and delivering performance. We look forward to working with a likeminded partner that isn’t afraid to defy the status quo.”

Roberto Vedovotto, Founder, President and CEO of Kering Eyewear, said: “Partnering with Oracle Red Bull Racing is an exciting milestone for Maui Jim. Both brands share an uncompromising dedication to precision and redefining standards—whether it’s on the Formula 1 track or in the design and technology behind our eyewear. We look forward to bringing our signature to the F1 paddock, helping the Oracle Red Bull Racing team see the world with unmatched clarity and style as they chase success in 2025 and beyond.”

