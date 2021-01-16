Nam Dinh FC delivered a shocker in their opening match of the LS 2021 V. League 1 when they edged out newly-crowned Vietnam Super Cup champions Hanoi FC 3-0.

In the match that was played at the Thien Truong Stadium, Nam Dinh were in full control as they shut out Hanoi, who were the league runners-up last season.

After the early pressure, Nam Dinh finally broke through for the lead in the 22nd minute when Gramoz had the easiest of tap-ins after being laid up by Rodrigo.

And it took Hanoi just four minutes to double their advantage when Rodrigo nodded home the corner.

Hanoi tried to wrest control of the game but 2020 Player of the Year Nguyen Van Quyet and Van Dung muffed several chances.

Nam Dinh played it smart after the break as they sat on their two-goal lead to force Hanoi hard-pressed for more attacking options.

But it was Nam Dinh who finished the game on a high with Rodrigo providing the freekick in injury time as Gramoz finished off the rebound for the well-deserved win.

