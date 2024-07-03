Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC have won the Night Wolf 2023/24 V.League 1 title after amassing an unassailable lead at the top of the standings with a game to spare.

Their 5-1 win over Khanh Hoa FC on the weekend gave Nam Dinh 53 points – six points ahead of second-placed Merryland Quy Nhon Binh Dinh FC.

Against Khanh Hoa, it took Nam Dinh just 13 minutes to find the back of the net when Hendrio made good on the cross from Rafaelson as they then doubled the advantage with Rafaelson this time making good on a quick counter attack.

The score at the break was 2-1 with Minh Loi making good on the cross from Van Tung for Thanh Hoa’s only goal of the evening.

Khanh Hoa’s goalkeeper Ngoc Cuong was breached again when Rafaelson scored in the 52nd minute to be followed by Lucas’ 80th minute header.

Rafaelson then completed his hattrick with a resolute solo effort four minutes later.

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...