Japan’s Nasa Hataoka won her seventh LPGA Tour title by defeating compatriot Yuna Araki in a playoff at the rain-shortened TOTO Japan Classic.

After posting scores of 65, 68 and 68 at Seta Golf Course, Hataoka was tied for the lead with Araki (70-66-65) on 15-under-par 201 following Saturday’s third round. Due to all-day rain leading to unplayable course conditions and with more wet weather forecast, officials decided to cancel the final round and reduce the tournament to 54 holes.

The playoff was held at the 18th hole, which was shortened to approximately 130 yards and played as a par-three. Hataoka secured her first LPGA Tour victory since the LA Open in early 2022 with a par to Araki’s bogey.

“I would say this was a unique win for me. It was unfortunate that the tournament got shortened to 54 holes. When I heard about the playoff from the LPGA and that No. 18 became a par-three, that was a surprise. I would say that was unique,” said Hataoka, who shared the lead each round.

“Since this August, my feeling came back so I was getting confident. Obviously, in Japan in front of Japanese fans, I’m so glad to get a win,” added the 26-year-old.

This was Hataoka’s second victory at the TOTO Japan Classic, following the 2018 edition when she triumphed by two shots.

Araki, 20, was bidding to become the second non-LPGA member to win this season, joining Korean Youmin Hwang, who won the LOTTE Championship. The rising Japanese star already has one victory in her rookie season on the Japan LPGA Tour this year.

Japanese players swept the top-five positions. Miyu Yamashita, who won the Maybank Championship in Malaysia last week and the AIG Women’s Open in August, carded a 68 on Saturday to finish one stroke behind the leaders. She was followed by Shuri Sakuma (69), who finished three back, and Ai Suzuki (70), who was four off the pace after 54 holes.

Defending champion Rio Takeda shot 68 on Saturday to finish in a tie for 21st place at six-under-par 210.

Hataoka is the LPGA Tour’s 28th different winner in 2025. She is also the sixth different Japanese player to triumph this season, joining Yamashita, Takeda, Akie Iwai, Chisato Iwai and Mao Saigo.

The TOTO Japan Classic concluded the LPGA Tour’s five-event late season Asian swing. The tour will now head back to the United States for the last two events of the 2025 season in Florida: The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican (Nov 13-16), and the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburón Golf Club (Nov 20-23).

