The Thailand Under-22 national team will undergo a friendly match against their Indian counterparts on 15 November 2025 as part of the preparation for the SEA Games next month.

The match will be held at the Thammasat Stadium.

Thailand will be hosting the 33rd SEA Games on 9-20 December 2025, with Men’s Football set to start a week earlier.

Towards that, a match against India has been planned to hone the squad ahead of their challenge in Group A of the biennial meet.

Other teams in Group A are Cambodia and Timor-Leste.

