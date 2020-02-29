The Vietnam National Cup match – to kick off the 2020 edition of the V-League – between V.League 1 champions Hanoi FC and National Cup runners-up HCM City will be played tomorrow without supporters.

This is in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

However, V-League organizers have announced that 100 fans from each team will be allowed to attend the game at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City provided they adhere to strict preventive measures.

“The National Super Cup match will be high-quality and may attract thousands of supporters who have been waiting to see it for a long time,” said organizing chairman Le Xuan Son.

“However, due to fears of spreading COVID-19, we have to put the health of supporters as the top priority in this case. The match will be played without spectators.”

Tran Anh Tu, the chairman of the Vietnam Football Joint Stock Company (VPF) had earlier announced the decision to ban spectators from the first round of fixtures of the V-League next weekend.

Fans can still watch the National Super Cup ‘live’ on VTV6.