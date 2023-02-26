It is neck to neck at the top of the women’s division of the TNB Malaysian Hockey League (TNBMHL) 2023 with Negeri Sembilan on the same 14 points with KPT-Uniten Thunder at the end of the sixth match day this evening.

Negeri Sembilan – the inaugural winners of the Women’s Charity Shield of the TNBMHL 2023 – thumped TLHT-MSNT 5-1 as KPT-Uniten were held to a 2-2 draw by a determined Young Tigress.

In Kuala Terengganu, TLHT-MSNT just could not match the more experienced Negeri Sembilan side when they found themselves 3-0 down at the halfway point.

Two Field Goals from Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli (ninth minute) and Fatin Namirah Zaki (12th minute) set the pace as Nuraini Abdul Rashid then pounded home a Penalty Corner in the 30th minute for Negeri Sembilan’s third goal of the game.

And while TLHT pulled a goal back with Fazilla Sylvester’s Penalty Stroke in the 40th minute of play, there was no way back for the homesters as Negeri Sembilan then added two more goals soon after.

Fatin’s (44th minute) and Nuramirah’s (58th) second Field Goals each gave the visiting Negeri Sembilan side the full points and their place at the top of the standings.

On the other hand in Bukit Jalil, KPT-Uniten slipped down to second at the table when they were held to a 2-2 draw by a fighting Young Tigress side that fought for everything in the high-intensity game.

It was Young Tigress who went ahead in the 14th minute through Nur Iman Adawiyah Mohd Suhaimi’s Field Goal before KPT-Uniten came back off Iman Hussain’s Field Goal (23rd minute) and Nurul Faezah Khalim’s Penalty Corner (32nd).

With the score 2-1 to KPT-Uniten’s advantage, Young Tigress have not given up yet as Nur Insyerah Effarizal then finished off a 53rd minute Penalty Corner for the final score line.

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS

MEN

CS Hockey Team 1

Mutiara Impian-MSSPP-PSHA 0

TLHT-MSNT 1

Negeri Sembilan 5

KPT-Uniten Thunder 2

Young Tigress 2

