Negeri Sembilan landed the double when they picked up the women’s crown of the Tenaga Nasional Berhad Malaysian Hockey League (TNBMHL) 2023 to add to the women’s Charity Shield they won last month.

Heading into the final league match in second spot, the top-of-the-table clash in Seremban saw homesters Negeri Sembilan scoring a crucial 2-1 win to leapfrog over KPT-Uniten Thunder for the crown.

Negeri Sembilan’s lead after just three minutes through Fatin Naimah Zaid’s Penalty Corner was pegged back by KPT-Uniten’s Nur Zafirah Aziz Field Goal five minutes later to put the score at 1-1.

Needing only a draw to confirm the title, KPT-Uniten fended off the incessant Negeri Sembilan onslaught for long periods before Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli then steered in a 42nd minute Field Goal to give the home team the narrow 2-1 win and also the title.

At the end of the ten matches in the league, Negeri Sembilan finished top of the six-team league table with 23 points – the same as KPT-Uniten Thunder, who had to settle for the second spot on inferior goal difference.

Negeri Sembilan have 38 goals as compared to KPT-Uniten’s 27 goals.

In the meantime, Young Tigress confirmed their third-placed finish after beating CS Hockey Team 2-0 while fourth-placed TLHT-MSNT brushed off Mutiara Impian-MSSPP-PSHA 6-0.

The tournament will now move to the Vivian May Soars Cup on Tuesday with Negeri Sembilan taking on TLHT-MSNT while KPT-Uniten Thunder will play Young Tigress.

All matches will be played at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

TNB MALAYSIAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 2023

RESULTS

WOMEN

Mutiara Impian-MSSPP-PSHA 0

TLHT-MSNT 6

CS Hockey Team 0

Young Tigress 2

Negeri Sembilan 2

KPT-Uniten Thunder 1

