Roy Eefting-Bloem of Maloja Pushbikers took the top spot in the Taipei City of the 2023 Tour de Taiwan, which is a UCI 2.1 category race.

The city circuit race covered a distance of 83.2km and saw the participation of 110 riders from 22 teams, four teams are from the Pro Team level. Among these riders, 23 were u23 riders, 43 were Asian riders, and 5 were Chinese Taipei riders.

Eefting-Bloem of Maloja Pushbikers won the Taipei stage of the 2023 Tour de Taiwan with an impressive sprint finish. It was his third time racing in Taiwan, and he expressed his love for the country and the race.

As a sprinter, Eefting-Bloem will face a tough challenge in the upcoming mountain-top finish at stage two in Taoyuan. However, he remained optimistic and focused on giving his best effort. He acknowledged the difficulty of the climb but was determined to put in a strong performance.

The course for this race was a flat circuit, with a temperature of around 25 degrees is a perfect day for race in high speed. The riders were able to maintain a fast pace throughout the race, with the peloton staying together for most of the course.

As the race reached its final laps, the competition intensified and the top riders began to emerge. In the end, Roy Eefting-Bloem of Maloja Pushbikers secured the victory, crossing the finish line with a time of 1:47:41.

Kreder Raymond of JCL Team Ukyo came in second place with a time identical to the winner’s, while Fortin Filippo, also of Maloja Pushbikers, finished in third place with the same time. The same time bunch finish of 103 riders was a testament to the strength of the riders and the quality of the competition.

Drew Morey of Kinan Racing Team emerged as the standout performer in the intermediate sprints during the race. Morey was the first rider to pass the second and third intermediate sprints, earning him the Combativity Award for the stage.

In an interview after the race, Morey explained his strategy, which was to stay in the front of the pack as much as possible. This approach allowed him to maximize his performance and stay ahead of his competitors.

Overall, Tour de Taiwan 2023 was a thrilling race that showcased the skills and determination of the top cyclists from around the world. Congratulations to Eefting-Bloem and all the riders who participated in this exciting event.

TOUR de TAIWAN 2023

STAGE RESULTS

1. EEFTING‐BLOEM Roy (MALOJA PUSHBIKERS) 1:47:41 KREDER Raymond (JCL TEAM UKYO) s.t FORTIN Filippo (MALOJA PUSHBIKERS) s.t

POINTS CLASSIFICATION

1. EEFTING‐BLOEM Roy(MALOJA PUSHBIKERS) 16

2. KREDER Raymond (JCL TEAM UKYO) 14

3. FORTIN Filippo (MALOJA PUSHBIKERS) 13

