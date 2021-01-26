The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have announced new dates for the qualifying rounds of the AFC Women’s Under-17 and also the U20 Asian Cup.

The decision was made after taking into consideration the uncertainty and risks in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are grateful for the support of the hosts for these competitions who agreed with the AFC the need to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders during this time of uncertainty and taking into consideration the risks of the current pandemic,” said Dato’ Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary.

The first qualifying round of the AFC U17 Asian Cup will be held in September 2021 while for the U20, it will be held a month earlier in August 2021.

