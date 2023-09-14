There will be two new inclusions to the 3rd Datuk Haji Hamidin Mohd Amin / X Mail FC Veterans 9s football tournament on Malaysia Day (Sept 16) at the Ipoh Padang, Perak.

The Datuk Hamidin Challenge trophies donated by the FA of Malaysia president, Datuk Hamidin, will see the introduction of a Under-16 tournament with another Challenge Trophy and the participation of a foreign team – Bacolod United – from the Philippines, for the first time in the Veterans category.

Organised by the Kuala Lumpur XMail Veterans FC, in collaboration with local partners, Ipoh Friday Club, the tournament will see eight invited teams in each category, compete in the one-day tournament, which is supported by the Ipoh City Council.

The Datuk Bandar of Ipoh, Datuk Rumaizi Baharin, will officially declare the tournament open, after a short opening ceremony at 8.00am, which will include a march past of the teams, the playing of the national and Perak State anthems.

The teams competing in the veteran category for players 45 years and above are, Kinta Indian Association (KIA), Lintau FC (Perak), Navashini Kuala Kangsar Municipal Council, Melwood Boys (Selangor), Bacolod United FC, Ipoh City Hall, Navashini Ipoh FC and KL XMail FC.

In the U-16 category, the teams are Black Leopard Kenaga from Kuala Lumpur, My World Hunters FA Football Academy (Penang), Klebang Selantan FC (Perak), Ipoh City Hall Academy, Dinding Indian Association Sitiawan (Perak), Tejarians (Perak), CIMB YFA (Selangor) and Ipoh Friday Club Academy.

The teams will be divided into two Groups in each category at the draw at the team managers meeting on Sept 15 and will play a one round robin in their respective Groups, with the top two teams qualifying for the semifinals.

The third placed team in the Groups will play in the Losers Pool final.

There is prize-money for the Veterans where the champion will receive RM2,500.00, runners-up RM1,500.00, the third placed RM600.00 and fourth placed RM300.00 and medals.

For the Losers Pool final, the winner will receive RM300.00 and the loser RM200.00 and medals.

All other teams will receive a participation medals too.

There is no prize money offered for the Under 16 category.

There will be also individual awards for the Best Goalkeeper, Top Scorer of the Tournament, Man-of-the match in the Final and a Fair Play Trophy for a team.

The inaugural tournament was held in Kuala Kubu Bharu in 2021 and last year in Taiping.

The defending champions are XMail FC and runners-up were Navashini Kuala Kangsar Municipal Council.

The tournament was made possible with personal contribution of supporters and well wishers of the XMail team and several sponsors.

Among the sponsors include Skekhinah PR who are celebrating their 10th anniversary, 100 Plus, Milo, Malay Mail, Flash Sukan, HA Megah Technology Sdn Bhd, XOX, Trek Fomena, Protect Migrant, My Qaseh and KR Travels.

Datuk Adly Shah Ahmad Tah, FAM Exco member, will be representing Datuk Hamidin who is away, to give away the prizes after the final.

Next year’s tournament is being planned to be held in Seremban.

The tournament moves every year to a new venue to bring the game to all States including Sabah and Sarawak in the near future.

