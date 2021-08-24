With just days to go to the start of the 2021/22 BRI Liga 1, Bali United received a boost to their campaign with the announcement of a new sponsor.

AdaKami – an online lending platform – has come forward to support the team who were champions in 2019.

“On behalf of Bali United, I would like to express my deepest gratitude for the support from AdaKami as the new sponsor for Bali United,” said Yabes Tanuri, CEO of Bali United.

Added AdaKami Vice President William Guo: “We are very happy to partner with the football club that is the pride of the Balinese and Indonesian people, Bali United. We hope this cooperation can grow in the future where AdaKami can be present as a strategic partner for Bali United,”

As a new sponsor, the AdaKami logo is officially included on Bali United’s jersey this season.

