The much anticipated New York City Marathon has been cancelled due to the uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New York Marathon was supposed to be held on 1 November 2020.

“Cancelling this year’s New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective,” said Michael Capiraso, President and CEO of organisers New York Road Runners.

“There was hope but there’s too much uncertainty, and given what we have seen the past few months, this was really the only decision.”

The New York City Marathon is one of the oldest and biggest marathon in the world where last year, more than 50,000 runners completed the race.

Started in 1970, the New York City Marathon has now been pegged for 7 November 2021.

