Adrian Newey took the Aston Martin Valkyrie, a head-turning hypercar designed and built in collaboration with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, up the hill at Goodwood Festival of Speed last weekend.

Adrian comments, “It was very special to drive the Valkyrie at Goodwood, especially in front of all of the fans. This car has definitely pushed the performance boundaries and particularly the track performance boundaries to a much higher level than any other car has done to date and is comfy and civilised to drive on the road. It’s been enjoyable trying to marry the performance against aesthetics and the aesthetics against the emotion of driving the car, with the noise of the engine and so forth. This project has been very different from the day job, designing cars that are purely for performance on a racetrack is very different to the Valkyrie, where we had to blend all sorts of different quantifiable features and characteristics.”

