Akira Nishino, the head coach of the Thai national team has called up a total of 27 players for the centralized training camp which starts this week.
With the absence of the foreign-based players, the several new faces in the squad will allow Nishino the chance to assess the abilities of the players.
The team will play a friendly match against Thai League 2 side Nakhon Pathom FC on Saturday.
THAILAND NATIONAL TEAM TRAINING LIST
1.Patiwat Kammai
2.Teetawee Aksornsri
3.Suriya Singmui
4.Suppanan Burirat
5.Chinapat Lee Oh
6.Pitiwat Sukjitthammakul
7.Sorawit Panthong
8.Peeradon Chamrussami
9.Disak Kraisorn
10.Ekanit Panya
11.Jaroernsak Wongkorn
12.Kevin Deermarum
13.Nitipong Selanon
14.Jakkapan Praisuwan
15.Saruengkarn Promsupa
16.Kasidis Wetayawong
17.Artit Butrjinda
18.Krisda Gaman
19.Teerapol Yoryeai
20.Nukulkit Krutyai
21.Suporn Peenagatapoe
22.Pathompol Chareornratnapirom
23.Peerapong Reunnin
24.Panupong Polsa
25.Saranon Anuin
26.Kanokpol Puspakom
27.Weerathep Omphan
