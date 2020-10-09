Akira Nishino, the head coach of the Thai national team has called up a total of 27 players for the centralized training camp which starts this week.

With the absence of the foreign-based players, the several new faces in the squad will allow Nishino the chance to assess the abilities of the players.

The team will play a friendly match against Thai League 2 side Nakhon Pathom FC on Saturday.

THAILAND NATIONAL TEAM TRAINING LIST

1.Patiwat Kammai

2.Teetawee Aksornsri

3.Suriya Singmui

4.Suppanan Burirat

5.Chinapat Lee Oh

6.Pitiwat Sukjitthammakul

7.Sorawit Panthong

8.Peeradon Chamrussami

9.Disak Kraisorn

10.Ekanit Panya

11.Jaroernsak Wongkorn

12.Kevin Deermarum

13.Nitipong Selanon

14.Jakkapan Praisuwan

15.Saruengkarn Promsupa

16.Kasidis Wetayawong

17.Artit Butrjinda

18.Krisda Gaman

19.Teerapol Yoryeai

20.Nukulkit Krutyai

21.Suporn Peenagatapoe

22.Pathompol Chareornratnapirom

23.Peerapong Reunnin

24.Panupong Polsa

25.Saranon Anuin

26.Kanokpol Puspakom

27.Weerathep Omphan

