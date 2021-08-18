There will be no spectators allowed for the Vietnam-Australia clash next month in Hanoi.

Vietnam will take on Australia on 7 September 2021 at the My Dinh National Stadium in their second game of the third round Group B qualifiers of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The ASEAN champions will play Saudi Arabia away in their first game of the qualifiers on 2 September 2021 in Riyadh.

From a meeting that was held between the VFF and the Culture, Sports, and Tourism Deputy Minister Hoang Dao Cuong this week, it was decided that no spectators will be allowed for the Vietnam-Australia game given the current status of COVID-19 in the country.

“I wish to extend our appreciation for the support from the relevant ministries and authorities, especially during these difficult times due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dao Cuong.

“Based on the decision of the Government (in hosting the matches), we hope that everyone will work together to successfully organise the match as well as to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The match between Vietnam and Australia will be organized under the ‘bubble principle, with strict guidelines and regulations set by FIFA and AFC.

While the match between Vietnam and Australia will be played without spectators, the government will make a decision later whether it will also apply to Vietnam’s remaining home matches in Group B.

Vietnam’s other home matches in Group B are Japan (11 November 2021), Saudi Arabia (16 November 2021), China PR (1 February 2022) and Oman (24 March 2022).

