There were no surprises on the opening day of the Badminton Asian Under-17 & U15 Championships 2024 as all Chinese qualifiers made the cut to the main draw of both the Men’s and Women’s Singles U17.

In the tournament at the Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, all five of China’s Men’s Singles U17 hopefuls overcame their opponents to stake their claim for places tomorrow as did five for the Women’s Singles U17.

In the first round of the Men’s Singles U17, Zhao Liu Yin He crushed Hariharan Sundarapandian from United Arab Emirates 21-9, 21-7 in 19 minutes as he prepares to take on Kim Mu-won from South Korea tomorrow.

Fan Hong Xuan then overcame Nguyen Tat Duy Loi from Vietnam 21-15, 21-15 in 27 minutes as Qiu Yu Kun beat Tuguldurbileg Gantumur from Mongolia 21-1, 21-5.

Feng Yi Lang faced little difficulty in edging Nathan Mathew from the United Arab Emirates 21-11 21-10 in 21 minutes while Luo Jing Yu coast past Paramat Pumleng from Thailand 21-3, 21-9.

In the Women’s Singles U17, Zhang Meng Yun did not struggle too much against Singapore’s Sng Ying Shuen 21-14, 21-16 as Sun Yi Fei then beat Lee Mun from Malaysia 21-9, 21-16.

Liu Si Ya strolled past Chu Wing Chi from Hong Kong 21-11, 21-13 while Sun Li Yuan booked her place in the next round with a 21-10, 21-13 victory over Hong Kong’s Yu Yi Kiu.



