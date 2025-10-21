The voting process for the World Athletes of the Year continues this week and World Athletics is pleased to confirm the nominees for Women’s Field Athlete of the Year and Men’s Field Athlete of the Year, as part of the World Athletics Awards 2025.

There are five nominees for these two categories, and a vote will take place to identify the two finalists for each.

The nominations reflect some of the standout performances achieved during another memorable year for the sport, which peaked with the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25.

Nominees for 2025 Women’s Field Athlete of the Year (in alphabetical order):

Valarie Allman, USA

• World and Diamond League discus champion

• Undefeated, with nine of the top 11 performances of the year

Tara Davis-Woodhall, USA

• World long jump champion

• Undefeated, with the top three performances of the year

Anna Hall, USA

• World heptathlon champion

• Moved to joint second on world all-time list and set the top three performances of 2025

Nicola Olyslagers, Australia

• World high jump champion indoors and outdoors

• Diamond League champion and world leader with area record

Camryn Rogers, Canada

• World hammer champion

• World leader, moved to second on world all-time list with area record



Nominees for 2025 Men’s Field Athlete of the Year (in alphabetical order):

Mondo Duplantis, Sweden

• World pole vault champion indoors and outdoors

• Set four world records and was undefeated, including the Diamond League title

Mattia Furlani, Italy

• World long jump champion indoors and outdoors

• Two of the top three performances of the year

Ethan Katzberg, Canada

• World hammer champion

• World leader, moved to fifth on world all-time list with area record

Hamish Kerr, New Zealand

• World high jump champion and world indoor silver medallist

• World leader with area record

Pedro Pichardo, Portugal

• World triple jump champion

• World leader

The vote to determine the Field Athlete of the Year finalists is now open on World Athletics social media platforms – on Facebook, Instagram and X. Voting closes on 26 October and the winners will be announced at the World Athletics Awards on 30 November.

The nominees for the Track Athlete of the Year awards were announced on 13 October and the nominees for the Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year awards will be announced on 27 October.

The overall women’s and men’s World Athlete of the Year award winners will be selected from among the track, field and out of stadium category winners.

