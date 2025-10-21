FIFA President Gianni Infantino has hailed the FIFA Volunteer Community as “the most diverse community in the world” after its membership doubled to two million thanks to the record number of applications received to join the Volunteer Programme for the FIFA World Cup 26™.

Representing an all-time record for a sports event, in excess of one million applicants have applied for the 65,000 volunteer roles to be occupied at next year’s global showpiece, raising the number of registered volunteers to the two million mark. The volunteers hail from 226 countries/territories, with the make-up of the community mirroring the global nature of the modern game.

“We always say at FIFA that football unites the world, and when I go to tournaments and meet you all, I am always greeted by the most incredible range of nationalities, ages, genders, backgrounds and professions,” said the FIFA President.

“We have volunteers from 18- to 92-years-old; we have students starting out their journeys to retirees passing on their skills and experiences; and everybody has a story to tell – it truly is the most diverse community in the world.”

FIFA’s volunteer initiative has been activated at 25 tournaments and events, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ and the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™ held earlier this year.

All six confederations are represented across the FIFA Volunteer Community. In terms of volunteer numbers by continent, North America leads the way (just over 40%), followed closely by Africa (38%). With regard to the standings by nationality, US citizens sit top of the pile, accounting for more than 400,000 members of the community, while southern neighbour and FIFA World Cup 26 co-host Mexico claims second spot, with the community featuring over 210,000 Mexican volunteers. More than 200,000 volunteers hail from Morocco, which is preparing to host the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ and will co-host the FIFA World Cup 2030™. Next up is the other FIFA World Cup 26 co-host, Canada, while the top six is completed by volunteers from Algeria and Kenya.

Almost 60% of volunteers are aged between 18 and 29, with the vast majority aged 50 or under. A little over 5% of volunteers are aged from 51 to 92 with these individuals serving as perfect examples that anyone over the age of 18 is able to play their part in making FIFA events a success.

Volunteers at FIFA events have contributed over two million hours to help create some incredible atmospheres and showcase the local cultures of the host countries. Aligned with the FIFA Volunteer Beat as One™ slogan, volunteers stand hand in hand alongside FIFA tournament staff and officials to carry out a range of tasks, including greeting VIPs, helping fans to find their seats, carrying flags, supporting media representatives and preparing accreditation passes.

“You are so often the first faces fans, players and officials see on their FIFA World Cup journey – as we all go to make memories that will last a lifetime,” said President Infantino. “We must remember that none of these would be possible without you. We are proud to work alongside you and beat as one.”

The application window to volunteer at next year’s FIFA World Cup™ is open until 23:59 ET on 10 October. Head to www.fifaworldcup.com/volunteers to register. – inside.fifa.com

