Thailand smashed Brunei Darussalam 9-0 as Malaysia outplayed Singapore 3-0 in Group B of the ASEAN U19 Boys’ Bank Sumut Championship 2026 here at the Teladan Stadium in Medan.

Pattaratron Buransuk was on a hat-trick (24th, 26th, and 36th minute) for Thailand to be followed by a brace from Siwakorn Ponsan (49th and 52nd minute).

The rest of the goals for Thailand were scored by Itthimon Tippanet (in the 7th minute), Pichaiya Kongsri (40th), Kongnat Thuamthongdee (69th) and Natthakit Phosri (89th).

In the meantime, the Malaysians were on target through Arif Aiman Zaaba in the 21st minute, Abid Safaraz Rozaidi (39th) and Tengku Hasyri Shah Tengku Hazman (61st).

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAT

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