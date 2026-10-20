World Rugby has today announced Woolworths, Australia and New Zealand’s leading retail group, as the Official Supermarket Supporter of Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029, both to be hosted in Australia.

World Rugby has today announced Woolworths, Australia and New Zealand’s leading retail group, as the Official Supermarket Supporter of Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029, both to be hosted in Australia.

Backed by a nationwide network of more than 1,000 stores across Australia and more than 180 stores across New Zealand, Woolworths will help bring the excitement of both tournaments into communities across the country, ensuring fans and visitors alike are ready to embrace every moment of the action.

Whether it’s stocking up on fresh food and snacks for match day, hosting a game-day barbecue, or discovering international cuisines inspired by the nations competing on rugby unions’s biggest stage, Woolworths will be the go-to destination for fans as Australia comes together to celebrate two unforgettable Rugby World Cups.

Since opening its doors in 1924, Woolworths has grown to become Australia’s largest supermarket network, and one of New Zealand’s longest serving supermarkets, serving millions of customers each week through a network that spans metropolitan, regional and remote communities across both countries.

The multi-tournament agreement with Woolworths reinforces World Rugby’s commitment to connecting communities, promoting healthy and active lifestyles, and delivering unforgettable experiences for fans as Australia prepares to host the biggest ever men’s edition of the tournament in less than a year’s time.

World Rugby Chief Revenue Officer, Michel Poussau said: “We are thrilled to welcome Woolworths to the World Rugby family as an Official Supermarket Supporter of Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029. Rugby World Cups are about far more than the action on the field. They bring people together, unite communities and create moments of connection that become lifelong memories.”

“As one of the most recognisable brands across Australia and New Zealand, Woolworths is the perfect partner to help elevate the fan experience throughout both tournaments. Through this partnership, we will create opportunities for people to celebrate and share in the excitement, from local communities across Australia to the global rugby family, helping make these tournaments truly unforgettable.”

Woolworths Chief Marketing Officer, Sean Barrett, said: “Aussies and Kiwis love their local fresh food, as well as their sport, with fresh food at the heart of how we connect, celebrate, and support communities on both sides of the Tasman.

“Partnering with Rugby World Cup is a wonderful opportunity to bring these two passions together – showcasing the very best local produce to fuel players and bring fans together around the table or the barbie, as these global tournaments return to local shores.”

With millions of fans expected to follow the action across Australia and around the globe, Woolworths’ Cartology Retail Media network will also create new opportunities for brands to connect with audiences through integrated retail media experiences that bring them closer to the Rugby World Cup journey.

Cartology’s Head of Client Advisory and Value Creation, Ebonie Newman comments: “We’re excited to bring the experience of Rugby World Cup to customers and suppliers across the Tasman with rich engagement opportunities. With our end to end retail media network, brands have unparalleled opportunities while we deliver richer experiences for customers.”

With next year’s landmark Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 less than a year away, anticipation is reaching new heights as 24 of the world’s leading rugby nations prepare to compete for the sport’s ultimate prize across six weeks of action in seven Host Cities throughout Australia. – WORLD RUGBY

Like this: Like Loading...