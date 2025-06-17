World Rugby has joined forces with O2 as an Official Partner of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 and presenting partner of the opening show in Sunderland.

The partnership will see O2 customers enjoy exclusive access to tickets for all 32 tournament matches and unforgettable experiences via Priority, O2’s award-winning customer reward programme, bringing them closer to the heart of the game than ever before. To inspire and reward the next generation of rugby fans, Priority will be giving members the chance to win exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences including becoming a flag bearer at Women’s Rugby World Cup matches.

O2 will also set the stage for six-weeks of entertaining action with an unmissable opening show that will take place ahead of the first match of the tournament at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Friday, 22 August. Fans can stay tuned for more exciting updates about the pre-match entertainment including the official artist reveal of the opening show coming soon.

The new partnership is O2’s latest commitment to women’s rugby. Gender parity has heavily defined O2’s pioneering role in the sport – it was the first brand to commit to equal investment in the men’s and women’s games back in 2021. Partnering with World Rugby will see O2’s campaign for equality in the sport gain greater momentum as it rallies its customers and sports fans across England to ‘Wear the Rose’. The next iteration of O2’s ‘Wear the Rose’ Red Roses campaign, due to land this summer ahead of the tournament, will aim to elevate the women’s game to new heights and bring millions of new supporters into the sport.

Virgin Media O2’s Director, Partnerships and Sponsorship, Gareth Griffiths, said: “O2 has been side by side with England Rugby since 1995 and we could not be prouder of everything we have achieved together over the past 30 years.

“Our Wear the Rose campaign continues to rally the nation in support of the sport and has enabled us to bring the game into the lives of millions more people via Priority from O2. The new partnership with World Rugby will see O2 continue to champion the women’s game every step of the way this summer and help connect fans like never before.”

O2 will also bring its bold campaigns to fans’ matchday experience through its digital platforms throughout the competition, making sure the excitement is impossible to miss.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director, Sarah Massey, said: “O2’s long-standing commitment to English rugby is undeniable, and we’re delighted to have them on board for what will be a record-breaking tournament here in England. With powerful personalities on the pitch and unmissable action in every match, Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will be more than a tournament – it will be a nationwide celebration of the sport.

“Together with O2, we’re excited to connect fans to the stories, and the energy that will define this historic event.”

A joint venture between World Rugby and the Rugby Football Union (RFU), with funding from the UK Government, Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 is designed not only to deliver a world-class tournament hosting 32 matches, but to create a lasting, positive impact for women and girls in sport.

Since 2023, O2 and the RFU have also worked in partnership with Women’s Sport Trust to address the gender awareness gap in rugby by increasing the visibility of the Red Roses, growing the fanbase and ultimately increasing attendance to the women’s game, including generating record-breaking crowds at Twickenham Stadium.

With less than 100 days remaining until kick-off, the unstoppable momentum of England 2025 continues to build with a record-breaking 300,000 tickets already sold – more than double the total attendance of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2021 in New Zealand. With more teams competing than ever before, this milestone tournament is on track to be the biggest and most memorable edition yet.

Fans can secure their seats now at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com.

