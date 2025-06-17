Michelin will become the exclusive official tyre supplier for the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship from the 2027 season onwards.



The five-year partnership, running through to 2031, highlights the shared commitment of Michelin and the Championships to innovation, sustainability, safety, and ongoing development benefiting motorcycle users. Michelin will focus specifically on continuous improvement in tyre quality, durability, and safety, aligning closely with the Championship’s high technical standards and competitive spirit.



Michelin will supply tyres to all categories, including WorldSBK, WorldSSP, and the newly introduced World Sportbike (WorldSPB) class, as well as the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR).



Michelin’s extensive motorsport experience and technological know-how will ensure consistent performance across diverse conditions and the range of tracks featured on the Championship calendar, supporting teams and riders in maintaining a highly competitive field throughout the season.



Until then, Pirelli will remain the Official Tyre Supplier through to the close of the 2026 season, continuing to provide dedicated support to participants competing at the highest level while further developing its tyre line-up.

This will mark the end of a significant era, as Pirelli’s pioneering partnership with WorldSBK since 2004 established the Championship as the first global motorsport series to adopt a single tyre supplier, setting a standard later followed by other leading racing series.

